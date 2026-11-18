NGT Directs Action Against 53 Delhi Hotels Over Groundwater Rules

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the concerned authorities in Delhi to take action against 53 hotels and guest houses that have yet to comply with directions regarding the installation of digital water meters and piezometers for monitoring groundwater extraction, and submit an action-taken report. The tribunal was informed that out of 123 hotels and guest houses earlier found non-compliant with the requirements, 42 establishments have subsequently complied with the directions, 25 have reported that no borewell exists on their premises, one establishment falls outside the jurisdiction of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and borewells at two establishments have been sealed. The remaining 53 hotels and guest houses are yet to comply with the directions. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad was hearing an execution application arising out of a matter concerning groundwater-related compliance by hotels and guest houses in Delhi. The tribunal noted that in its earlier proceedings dated September 3, it had taken note of a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) compliance report stating that out of 555 non-compliant hotels and guest houses, approximately 123 had not installed digital water meters or piezometers despite repeated communications. The tribunal had also recorded the assurance given by the counsel for the concerned District Magistrate that immediate action would be taken on the DJB's communication within 10 days and an action taken report would be filed. However, the report had not been placed before the tribunal. During the hearing, SDM Karol Bagh Sapna Proya appeared virtually and informed the tribunal about the status of compliance by the 123 establishments. She submitted that 42 hotels and guest houses had complied with the directions, while 25 had reported that they did not have any borewell on their premises. She further informed the tribunal that one establishment was outside the jurisdiction of the concerned SDM and borewells at two establishments have been sealed. Regarding the remaining 53 hotels and guest houses, the SDM assured the tribunal that action would be taken within one week and an action taken report would be submitted immediately thereafter. The tribunal also took note of submissions by the Delhi Jal Board in two applications, stating that the pleas were under consideration and a decision would be taken within 10 days. Directing the DJB to file a report in the matter immediately after the expiry of the 10-day period, the tribunal listed the matter for further hearing on February 9, 2027. The order was passed on November 16. (ANI)