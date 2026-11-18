WSC Chair Lakhu Luhana Condemns Fascist Colonialism In Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The chairman of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), Lakhu Luhana, has described the prevailing situation in Balochistan as a form of“fascist colonialism”, asserting that the sacrifices of the Baloch people have brought significant social and political transformation within the community. According to a post shared by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on X, Luhana made the remarks while addressing a BNM event in Hannover, Germany, organised to mark Baloch Martyrs' Day.

Speaking at the conference, Luhana said Baloch martyrs had sacrificed their lives so that their nation could live in freedom, peace and dignity on its own land. Describing periods of subjugation as some of the darkest chapters in the history of nations, he maintained that no people could remain in chains indefinitely if they refused to accept oppression. He argued that the sacrifices had created what he described as a“magic” within Baloch society, leading to the emergence of middle-class leadership and an increasingly prominent role for women in the struggle.

According to the BNM post, Luhana highlighted the participation of thousands of women in movements for rights and freedom, describing this development as a form of internal liberation that might otherwise have taken decades or even centuries to achieve. Rejecting the description of the situation in Balochistan as merely internal colonialism, the WSC chairman said the nature of oppression had evolved over time and had now taken the form of what he termed“fascist colonialism”, driven by Punjabi chauvinism and the overwhelming influence of the military. He alleged that political representatives in Pakistan were effectively appointed by the military rather than democratically elected, while parliament and the judiciary had been weakened and the ruling establishment had become morally bankrupt.

Luhana also criticised Pakistan's economic model, claiming that it depended on extracting natural resources from oppressed nations and obtaining foreign financial assistance by functioning as a proxy for external powers. He argued that as these external sources of financial support weakened and Pakistan's economy came under increasing pressure, the military's pursuit of resources had intensified. According to his remarks cited in the BNM post, the military was seeking to take control of land, minerals and water resources in Balochistan and other regions. He referred to reports of millions of acres of land being acquired and mineral samples being offered for sale in international markets, presenting these developments as evidence of the growing exploitation of the region's natural resources.

Linking the economic situation with the deteriorating human rights environment, Luhana alleged that increasing state pressure had contributed to a rise in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishments and intimidation of relatives of activists living abroad. He also expressed concern over declining international attention towards human rights issues, observing that global powers were increasingly preoccupied with their own challenges. The WSC chairman further noted that resistance movements were gaining momentum among Baloch, Pashtun and Sindhi communities, as well as in PoJK, arguing that people were increasingly left with no alternative in their struggle for survival and rights.

Referring to the political philosophy of late Sindhi leader GM Syed, Luhana emphasised the importance of consistent and honest efforts, supported by a clear strategy and unwavering commitment. He said sustained political struggle would eventually expose the weaknesses of the existing system and contribute to its decline. He also underlined the shared nature of the Baloch and Sindhi struggles, describing their movements as mutually reinforcing and asserting that the martyrs of one nation were also martyrs of the other. Concluding his address, Luhana expressed hope that freedom, dignity and peace would be achieved sooner rather than later through continued commitment, strategic efforts and solidarity between the two communities. (ANI)