Tom Banton Climbs ODI Rankings Following Brilliant Century vs Australia

Dubai [UAE], November 18 (ANI): England batter Tom Banton made a 34-place climb in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings following his scintillating ton against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval.

Banton was in scintillating touch during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, with the right-hander scoring his second ODI century via a blistering innings of 121 from just 99 deliveries. This takes him to number 13th in the ODI charts, as per ICC. It helped deliver England a series-equalling victory and allowed Banton to rise to a new career-high rating on the updated rankings for ODI batters as he closes in on the top 10.

England teammate Joe Root is back inside that top 10, with the veteran's half-century in the same Adelaide contest seeing the 35-year-old improve two places to move to ninth on the rankings for ODI batters that is still headed by India's Shubman Gill less than 12 months out from the start of the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli stays at number three after just 86 runs in four innings against New Zealand, while Rohit Sharma, who managed just 30 runs in four innings, drops one spot to fifth.

There is also a return to the top 10 for England pacer Jofra Archer, with the right-armer gaining four spots to move to seventh overall on the list for ODI bowlers after he collected a wicket apiece in the first two ODIs against Australia away from home. It's Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan that still holds sway at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, with Matt Henry (up 15 places to equal 12th), Arshdeep Singh (up 12 rungs to equal 19th) and Kyle Jamieson (up 15 slots to 45th) among the other players to make ground in this category this week following the completion of New Zealand's home series with India.

The thrilling finish to Zimbabwe's series against Afghanistan in Sharjah saw a host of their stars make eye-catching progress on the latest Test rankings, and it was pacer Blessing Muzarabani who made the biggest impression as he gained five spots to improve to equal 16th on the list for Test bowlers. Muzarabani collected six wickets across the decisive second Test to claim the Player of the Match award and help Zimbabwe clinch a narrow 57-run triumph, with spinner Graeme Cremer (up six rungs to 65th) another Zimbabwe player to make ground on the rankings for Test bowlers. Consistent opener Innocent Kaia (up 20 places to 50th) and veteran Brendan Taylor (up 40 slots to 62nd) made ground on the updated rankings for Test batters following some good efforts across the Afghanistan series, while newcomer Naseer Maroofkhil made an instant impression following his century and seven-wicket haul in the first innings of the match in his debut appearance. Maroofkhil joined a list of just three other players to have previously scored a century and claimed a seven-wicket haul in a men's Test and the all-rounder debuts at 93rd on the rankings for Test batters and in joint 78th on the list for Test bowlers. (ANI)