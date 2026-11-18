ICMR Hits Major Milestone With 100th Successful Tech Transfer Deal

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has achieved the milestone of 100 successful technology transfer deals, marking a significant step in translating indigenous health research into technologies and solutions for wider public use. The milestone was announced at the 3rd Department of Health Research (DHR)-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit, which concluded today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Organised by DHR and ICMR on 16 and 17 November 2026, the two-day Summit brought together over 600 scientists, researchers, innovators, administrators and policymakers from ICMR institutes, partner institutions, government organisations and academia. The Summit also marked 115 years of ICMR's contribution to biomedical and health research in the country, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Summit serves as a national platform for recognising excellence in health research and promoting the translation of scientific evidence into tangible outcomes. It showcases significant contributions from ICMR institutes and extramural partner institutions across research publications, technologies, patents and research management, while facilitating collaboration among researchers, industry and policymakers. At the Technology Transfer Ceremony, ICMR exchanged 20 licensing agreements covering eight technologies with nine Indian companies, taking the cumulative number of successful technology transfer deals to 100 within a limited time of less than 2 years of Medical Innovations Patent Mitra, a flagship initiative of ICMR launched by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Shri J P Nadda, in March 2025.