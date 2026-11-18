Karnataka to Approve New Civil Aviation Policy in Upcoming Meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Considering the growth of the aviation sector in the State, Karnataka's own Civil Aviation Policy will be approved in the next Cabinet meeting, Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media representatives, Patil said airports built in the State by spending thousands of crores of rupees should not remain empty. Flight services should be made available to the public and the industrial sector through them.

He said the State Government is not responsible for the closure of Shivamogga airport. The faulty UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) policy of the Central Government is the reason for it. Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, who keeps levelling allegations against us, should understand this, he said.

Patil demanded that the UDAN scheme be extended from three years to five years. After that, the State is ready to bear 50 per cent of the cost for another five years. Raghavendra should convince Prime Minister Modi and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu about this, he said.

He said there is huge demand now for MRO services in the aviation sector. Therefore, in the new policy, priority has been given to the growth of aircraft manufacturing along with components and the complete supply chain. A suppliers' meet will be held before the Global Investors' Meet, he said.

"We have aerospace companies like Collins, Dynamatics, Safran, Aequs, Bellatrix and others. Now the political situation has changed in several places, including France. Therefore, another round of roadshows will be held in France before or after the Investors' Meet," he said.

Replying to another question, Patil said the statement by Union Heavy Industries Minister and State leader H D Kumaraswamy that industries are facing setbacks in the State is baseless. "If he cannot help us, let him at least remain silent," he said. He said there is a rule to give incentives to industries and there is scope to give 35-40 per cent. "We have given it to Foxconn. But a company like Lenskart sought 120 per cent incentive. This was more than the capital the company had decided to invest. We cannot give that much. Other states may be giving 50-55 per cent. We do not have such compulsion," he explained.

Patil said the Central Government also has a role in giving incentives to industries. Several semiconductor companies were interested in coming to the State. They had lunch with us and even assured that they would come. But the Central Government gave Rs 50,000 crore incentive and the Gujarat Government gave Rs 30,000 crore incentive and took them to that State. Kumaraswamy should understand this correctly, he said. "Despite this, we have brought global-level semiconductor companies like Lam Research and Applied Materials to the State. Kumaraswamy told a blatant lie on the Hero company issue and misled people. In reality, the company officials did not even meet Kumaraswamy," he said.

Patil demanded that as per rules, the Central Government should give drought relief to the State. It is discriminatory in this matter. Earlier, Krishna Byre Gowda had to approach the court on this issue. Now there is severe drought in our State. The Centre should respond positively immediately, he said. (ANI)