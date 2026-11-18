

Intel cut an unspecified number of jobs, Business Insider reported.

Workers in Intel's global IT workforce were among those affected, according to the report. Intel stock remains under pressure after a tepid quarter last month and Nvidia cutting its stake more recently.

Intel Corp. (INTC) laid off an unspecified number of employees this week, according to a Business Insider report late on Tuesday, pushing the stock 1.6% higher in overnight trading.

The move is the latest in a series of cuts over the last two years as CEO Lip-Bu Tan looks to make the chipmaker leaner.

An Intel spokesperson told the news outlet, "As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned.”

Business Insider reported that some employees shared on social media that they were affected by layoffs in Intel's global IT workforce.

Intel employed 81,100 people at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to company filings.

Tech Layoffs Continue

The cuts come against a broader backdrop of AI- and automation-led job reductions.

Last month, Microsoft announced it was offering buyouts to reportedly 60,000 workers worldwide, after eliminating about 4,800 jobs in July.

Before that, Amazon cut about 16,000 corporate roles in January, though the company framed the reductions around reducing managerial layers and bureaucracy. Coinbase laid off about 700 employees in May.

The tech sector has seen 149,158 tech employees laid off at 364 companies this year, according to Layoffs.

INTC Stock: Recent Catalysts

Intel shares have fallen sharply since its tepid earnings report on Oct. 29.

Intel issued a fourth-quarter sales outlook that missed expectations and said that the PC market slump will persist through at least the first half of 2027. Earlier this week, Nvidia cut its stake in Intel by 25%, adding more pressure on the stock.

Retail View On INTC

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for INTC dropped to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' as of early Wednesday.

“$INTC intel has slumped over 50% since the oct 6 high, per reuters. seems like the weakest name in the capex chain falls first and furthest when the spending story gets questioned,” said a trader.

Year-to-date, INTC stock is still up 49%.

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