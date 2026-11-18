

Allworth raised its SLS stake 1,107%, from 472 shares to 5,698, ahead of the rally.

SLS soared 156.4% after its Regal trial showed median survival of 24 months with its vaccine versus 14.7 months with the best available treatment. Drawing on 30 years on Memorial Sloan Kettering's board, Stanley Druckenmiller said he believes cancer could become manageable within a decade.

Before Sellas (SLS) shares more than doubled on leukemia trial results, three investors already held the biotech stock and ImmunityBio alongside Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Amgen (AMGN). Their holdings came to light Tuesday, as billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller laid out why he believes cancer could become manageable within a decade.

Who Owned All 5 Drugmakers Before SLS Soared?

The New York State Common Retirement Fund, Allworth Financial and Integrated Wealth Concepts each held all five drugmakers as of Sept. 30, according to filings disclosed on Tuesday. Of the three, New York's pension fund owned the most shares in every company. Allworth, meanwhile, had increased its Sellas stake more than twelvefold.

New York's pension fund ended the quarter with $1.42 billion in Merck, J & J and Amgen combined, versus just under $2 million in Sellas and ImmunityBio. It trimmed Sellas by 500 shares to 65,800 and held steady at 124,318 ImmunityBio shares, according to Fiscal AI.

Allworth boosted its Sellas stake 1,107%, from 472 shares to 5,698 shares worth about $70,000 at quarter-end. It also raised its J & J stake 12.7% to 409,013 shares. Integrated Wealth held 10,043 SLS shares and 11,979 IBRX shares.

What Comes Next For SLS And IBRX?

Seven weeks later, Sellas stock soared 156.4% to $19.15 as its experimental leukemia vaccine delivered a 9.3-month edge in median survival in the Phase 3 Regal trial: 24 months versus 14.7 months on the best available treatment.

Patients had acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in second or later remission and could not undergo a stem cell transplant. Sellas aims to file for U.S. approval in the first half of 2027 and announced a proposed $150 million stock offering after Tuesday's close.

On the other hand, ImmunityBio is looking to bring Anktiva to bladder cancer patients earlier. Earlier this month, it said Anktiva plus BCG met the trial's main goal in patients who had never received BCG. The company plans to seek expanded U.S. approval this quarter.

How Cancer Drugs Are Driving Big Pharma Sales

Sellas had company in the cancer vaccine race. In October, Merck and Moderna reported that adding their experimental vaccine to Keytruda kept melanoma from returning longer after surgery than Keytruda alone. While their vaccine is tailored to each patient's tumor mutations, Sellas' leukemia vaccine is designed for off-the-shelf use.

J & J's cancer drug sales hit $7.6 billion in the third quarter, up 16%, helped by myeloma treatments Darzalex, Carvykti and Tecvayli. Amgen's small cell lung cancer drug Imdelltra posted an even sharper gain: sales jumped 128% to $406 million. A September FDA label update for Imdelltra also reduced recommended monitoring after the first two doses from nearly a day to six to eight hours.

The Cancer Center That Links SLS And Druckenmiller

The institution behind Sellas' vaccine also helped shape Druckenmiller's outlook. The vaccine originated in Dr. David Scheinberg's laboratory at Memorial Sloan Kettering, which licensed it to Sellas. Speaking at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin on Tuesday, Druckenmiller drew on his 30 years on the cancer center's board to explain how the science had changed.

“The first 10 years was where we went nowhere. But then we got genetic sequencing, we figured out it was a personal disease, mutations, immunotherapy, and now AI,” he said.

When asked to look ahead another decade, Druckenmiller put a timeline on what those advances could mean for patients.“I think we're gonna beat cancer. I think it's gonna be a managed disease, and I mean in 10 years, not 20 years.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Cancer Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' on SLS amid 'extremely high' message volume. IBRX was 'neutral' and JNJ was 'bullish', both on 'high' volume, while MRK was 'bullish' and AMGN was 'bearish', both on 'normal' volume.

So far this year, SLS has surged 408% and IBRX has climbed 216%, outpacing gains of 40% for AMGN, 36% for MRK and 35% for JNJ.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.