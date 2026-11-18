Heart disease does not always cause sudden, severe chest pain. Early warning signs can include unusual tiredness, breathlessness, indigestion-like discomfort, dizziness and pain spreading to the arms, jaw or back which may resemble everyday problems.

Have you ever felt unusually tired after climbing a few stairs, experienced a little pressure in your chest or struggled to catch your breath while doing something you normally manage easily? Most people would probably blame a busy day, acidity, stress or a lack of exercise. But what if these seemingly ordinary complaints were your body's way of signalling a heart problem?

Heart disease does not always begin with severe chest pain or a sudden medical emergency. Sometimes, the warning signs are mild, develop gradually or resemble everyday health problems. This can make them easy to overlook, particularly when they disappear after resting.

Recognising these changes is important. Although such symptoms do not necessarily mean someone has heart disease, recurring or unexplained discomfort should never be dismissed without proper medical assessment.

The heart supplies blood and oxygen to different parts of the body. When its blood supply or pumping ability is affected, the resulting symptoms can appear in different ways.

For example, coronary artery disease develops when fatty deposits, known as plaque, build up inside the arteries supplying blood to the heart. As these arteries become narrower, the heart may receive less oxygen-rich blood, particularly during physical activity.

According to the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), symptoms can include chest discomfort and breathlessness. They may appear during exercise or stress and improve with rest. Some people, however, experience no obvious symptoms until a serious complication occurs.

Not every episode of tiredness or indigestion points to a heart condition. However, certain symptoms deserve attention, especially when they are new, unexplained or keep returning.

1. Chest discomfort that feels like acidity

Chest pain is one of the best-known signs of a heart problem, but it does not always feel like sharp or severe pain.

Some people describe it as pressure, tightness, squeezing, burning or heaviness. Heart-related discomfort can sometimes feel similar to heartburn or indigestion, making it difficult to identify the actual cause.

Pay attention if the discomfort occurs during physical activity, spreads to other parts of the body or comes with sweating and breathlessness. These symptoms need urgent medical attention because they may indicate a heart attack.

2. Unusual tiredness even after adequate rest

Feeling tired after a long day is normal. However, persistent or unusual fatigue without an obvious explanation may sometimes be associated with a heart condition.

People with heart failure, for instance, may feel exhausted because their heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs.

A noticeable change in everyday activities, such as struggling with household work or feeling unusually tired after a short walk, should be discussed with a doctor.

3. Breathlessness during ordinary activities

Do you become breathless while climbing stairs, walking short distances or performing routine household tasks?

Although poor fitness and respiratory conditions can also cause breathing difficulties, breathlessness may be linked to heart disease.

In heart failure, fluid can accumulate in or around the lungs, making breathing difficult. Some people experience discomfort when lying flat or wake up at night struggling to breathe.

A sudden or severe breathing problem requires emergency medical attention.

4. Pain spreading to the arms, jaw or back

Heart-related discomfort does not always remain in the chest. During a heart attack, pain or discomfort can spread to one or both arms, the shoulders, neck, jaw, back or upper abdomen.

People sometimes mistake these symptoms for muscle strain, dental problems or ordinary body aches.

However, unexplained discomfort in these areas, particularly when accompanied by chest pressure, nausea or breathlessness, should not be ignored.

5. Nausea or an upset stomach

Feeling sick after eating is commonly associated with digestive problems. However, nausea, vomiting and upper abdominal discomfort can also occur during a heart attack.

The American Heart Association (AHA) lists nausea and indigestion-like discomfort among possible heart attack warning signs.

If these complaints occur alongside chest discomfort, sweating, dizziness or breathing difficulties, seek emergency medical help rather than assuming it is acidity.

6. Dizziness, light-headedness or fainting

Occasional dizziness can have several causes, including dehydration, low blood pressure and medication effects.

However, sudden dizziness, fainting or a feeling that you might pass out can sometimes be associated with an abnormal heart rhythm or another cardiovascular problem.

Medical assessment is particularly important if these symptoms occur with chest pain, palpitations or breathlessness.

7. Reduced ability to exercise or perform daily tasks

A gradual reduction in physical ability is another change worth noticing.

For instance, someone who previously walked comfortably for 30 minutes may suddenly struggle to complete the same distance. Climbing stairs may also cause unusual tiredness or chest tightness.

Such changes can be associated with reduced blood flow to the heart or problems with its pumping function. They should not automatically be blamed on ageing or a lack of fitness.

Heart attack symptoms can vary between individuals. Chest discomfort remains a common symptom in both men and women, but women may also experience unusual tiredness, nausea, breathlessness, dizziness and discomfort in the back, shoulder or jaw.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also identifies older people and individuals with diabetes as groups who may experience less typical symptoms, including indigestion-like discomfort and breathlessness.

This is one reason why people should not wait for severe chest pain before seeking help.

Certain symptoms require immediate attention rather than a routine doctor's appointment. These include:



Chest pressure, tightness or discomfort that lasts several minutes or disappears and returns.

Chest discomfort accompanied by sweating, nausea or breathlessness.

Pain spreading towards the arms, jaw, neck or back.

Sudden or severe difficulty breathing. Fainting or loss of consciousness, particularly with other warning signs.

If a heart attack is suspected, contact your local emergency medical service immediately. Do not drive yourself to hospital or wait for symptoms to disappear.

Doctors consider a person's symptoms, medical history, family history and cardiovascular risk factors before recommending tests. Depending on the suspected condition, investigations may include:

Electrocardiogram (ECG): Records the heart's electrical activity and helps identify rhythm problems and possible signs of a heart attack.

Echocardiogram: Uses ultrasound to examine the heart's structure, valves and pumping function.

Blood tests: Troponin tests can help identify damage to the heart muscle, particularly when a heart attack is suspected.

Stress test: Examines how the heart responds to physical activity or medically induced stress.

Coronary imaging: Selected scans help doctors examine the heart's arteries and identify possible narrowing or blockages.

Not everyone needs all these investigations. The doctor decides which tests are appropriate based on the symptoms and clinical findings.

Heart disease does not always announce itself through dramatic symptoms. Sometimes, unusual tiredness, indigestion-like discomfort, dizziness or breathlessness may be among the early signs of an underlying cardiovascular problem.

The key is to recognise changes in your normal physical ability and avoid repeatedly dismissing unexplained symptoms. While these complaints can have several causes, timely medical assessment can help identify serious conditions and ensure appropriate treatment.

Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation and helps manage blood pressure and cholesterol.

Health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing.

Adding muscle-strengthening activities like light weightlifting, resistance band workouts or bodyweight exercises twice a week further supports cardiovascular health by improving metabolism and reducing strain on the heart.

Even short daily movement breaks help. Consult a doctor before starting any new routine, particularly if you have existing heart symptoms.

Disclaimer: The feature is for information purpose. Consider a doctor's consultation for medical opinions.