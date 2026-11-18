A 31-year-old woman alleged that an employee at a Bengaluru salon repeatedly touched her inappropriately, slipped his hands inside her T-shirt and tugged at her innerwear straps despite her repeated objections during a hair spa session.

The woman, identified as Sarita (name changed), works at a private firm and lives in Rajajinagar. She approached the Basaveshwaranagar police on November 13, a day after the alleged incident at Aativa Salon near Rajajinagar Industrial Township.

According to her complaint, Sarita had visited the salon, reportedly owned by actress Anjali Arora, for a routine hair spa session. However, between 6.40 pm and 7.10 pm, an employee, identified as Arsalangazhi, allegedly misbehaved with her during the massage.

The complainant alleged that while massaging her, the employee deliberately slipped his hands inside her T-shirt and touched her inappropriately, causing her pain. He also allegedly tugged at both shoulder straps of her innerwear, attempting to pull them down.

Sarita said she explicitly asked the employee twice to stop and instructed him to limit the service to washing her hair. However, he allegedly continued making unwanted suggestions, asking whether he could massage her hands and later her back.

She refused both requests and repeatedly urged him to finish washing her hair so she could leave the salon.

After she insisted two to three times, the employee finally proceeded to wash and dry her hair. Sarita then settled the bill and walked out of the salon.

Salon Employee Arrested, Released On Bail

Sarita approached the police the following day.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case had been registered at the Basaveshwaranagar police station under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, Arsalangazhi, 24, was arrested and subsequently released on station bail. During interrogation, however, he reportedly denied the allegations, claiming that he had massaged only the woman's shoulders and had not touched her elsewhere.

The investigation into the incident is currently underway.