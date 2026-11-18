Open Innovation AI and TACTICAAI Collaborate to Bring Sovereign Agentic AI
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Open Innovation AI, a provider of sovereign AI platforms and infrastructure, and TACTICAAI, an operational decision-intelligence company, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop sovereign agentic AI solutions for defense, security, and critical infrastructure operations. The collaboration will integrate Open Innovation AI’s AI Fabric with TACTICAAI’s multi-intelligence platform, giving operators a single, secure system for fusing intelligence, making decisions, and running operational workflows.
Open Innovation AI’s Sovereign AI Fabric provides the infrastructure, orchestration, agentic capabilities, and security needed to deploy and run advanced AI in sovereign, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. TACTICAAI’s Intelligence Platform and Command Control fuse satellite, aerial, maritime, ground, sensor, and open-source data into actionable intelligence for situational awareness and operational decisions. Together, they give customers an end-to-end sovereign stack, from compute to command.
The collaboration will focus on two areas:
•Defense and security operations: agentic AI that fuses information across multiple sources, flags relevant developments as they emerge, and helps operators reach better-informed decisions faster, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.
•Critical infrastructure operations: AI-powered monitoring and predictive maintenance that helps operators manage assets, identify potential issues before they escalate, and strengthen operational resilience.
Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI, said: “Agentic AI will change how nations protect themselves and run their most critical systems, and it has to be sovereign from the ground up. Integrating the TACTICAAI Intelligence Platform and Command Control with the Open Innovation AI Fabric gives operators infrastructure, orchestration, security, and agents working as one system, with full control over their data, models, and compute. We look forward to delivering this with TACTICAAI in the UAE and beyond.”
Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAAI, said: “The next phase of AI is about turning intelligence into practical capability. By combining TACTICAAI’s decision-intelligence technology with Open Innovation AI’s sovereign infrastructure, we aim to help organizations manage complex operations with greater clarity, security, and control. This collaboration is an important step toward making advanced agentic AI more accessible across defense, security, and critical infrastructure”.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI, and Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAAI, in the presence of Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, Co-Founder and CTO of Open Innovation AI, and Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).
The collaboration reflects the UAE’s growing role in developing sovereign AI capabilities and translating advanced technology into practical applications. By combining their respective expertise, Open Innovation AI and TACTICAAI aim to support the adoption of secure, scalable agentic AI solutions across domestic and international markets.
Open Innovation AI’s Sovereign AI Fabric provides the infrastructure, orchestration, agentic capabilities, and security needed to deploy and run advanced AI in sovereign, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. TACTICAAI’s Intelligence Platform and Command Control fuse satellite, aerial, maritime, ground, sensor, and open-source data into actionable intelligence for situational awareness and operational decisions. Together, they give customers an end-to-end sovereign stack, from compute to command.
The collaboration will focus on two areas:
•Defense and security operations: agentic AI that fuses information across multiple sources, flags relevant developments as they emerge, and helps operators reach better-informed decisions faster, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.
•Critical infrastructure operations: AI-powered monitoring and predictive maintenance that helps operators manage assets, identify potential issues before they escalate, and strengthen operational resilience.
Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI, said: “Agentic AI will change how nations protect themselves and run their most critical systems, and it has to be sovereign from the ground up. Integrating the TACTICAAI Intelligence Platform and Command Control with the Open Innovation AI Fabric gives operators infrastructure, orchestration, security, and agents working as one system, with full control over their data, models, and compute. We look forward to delivering this with TACTICAAI in the UAE and beyond.”
Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAAI, said: “The next phase of AI is about turning intelligence into practical capability. By combining TACTICAAI’s decision-intelligence technology with Open Innovation AI’s sovereign infrastructure, we aim to help organizations manage complex operations with greater clarity, security, and control. This collaboration is an important step toward making advanced agentic AI more accessible across defense, security, and critical infrastructure”.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI, and Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAAI, in the presence of Dr. Rachid Belmeskine, Co-Founder and CTO of Open Innovation AI, and Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).
The collaboration reflects the UAE’s growing role in developing sovereign AI capabilities and translating advanced technology into practical applications. By combining their respective expertise, Open Innovation AI and TACTICAAI aim to support the adoption of secure, scalable agentic AI solutions across domestic and international markets.
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