ALIF Holding and Neurovia AI to Showcase Intelligent Security and Visual Data Optimisation at World Police Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) ALIF Holding, a UAE-based industrial technology group within the Robo.ai ecosystem, and Neurovia AI, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), will present intelligent security and visual data optimization solutions at World Police Summit 2026, taking place from 16 to 18 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Their joint participation will bring together ALIF Holding’s strategic focus on UAE industrial capability, technology partnerships and mission-critical infrastructure with Neurovia AI’s specialised AI-driven visual data compression solutions. The exhibition will spotlight the role of advanced technology in supporting smart policing, public safety, digital resilience and efficient, sustainable security operations.
As law enforcement and critical infrastructure operators manage rapidly expanding surveillance networks and increasingly data-intensive AI applications, the pressure on storage, bandwidth, processing capacity and energy resources is growing. Intelligent infrastructure and high-fidelity visual data optimisation can help address these challenges while supporting scalable operations.
Strengthening the UAE’s intelligent security ecosystem
ALIF Holding’s participation reflects its commitment to developing industrial technology capabilities in the UAE, connecting global expertise with local engineering, integration and long-term industrial development. With an emphasis on intelligent security systems, industrial AI, robotics, automation and critical infrastructure, the group seeks to support resilient, technology-enabled solutions for public-sector and strategic industry applications.
Dr. Jasem Al-Mansory, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding, said: “Security infrastructure is becoming increasingly intelligent, interconnected and data-driven. At ALIF Holding, we believe advancing these capabilities requires technological innovation, operational resilience and a clear understanding of the evolving requirements of critical sectors. Our participation at World Police Summit reflects our commitment to supporting this transformation and strengthening the UAE’s industrial technology ecosystem.”
NeuroStream™: optimising visual data for security operations
Neurovia AI will demonstrate its NeuroStream™ intelligent visual data optimisation solutions through two dedicated demonstration pods, each highlighting a different aspect of its capabilities.
The first pod is planned to feature a live demonstration using a CCTV camera feed, allowing visitors to observe NeuroStream’s video compression and processing capabilities in real time. The second will present prerecorded demonstrations and interactive compression comparisons, illustrating how optimised visual data can reduce storage requirements, bandwidth consumption and infrastructure demands.
NeuroStream™ is designed to reduce the volume of data that needs to be transmitted, processed and stored while preserving high-fidelity visual information. By optimising visual data flows, the technology can support more efficient video surveillance infrastructure, reduce pressure on compute and storage resources and potentially lower associated operating costs, energy consumption and environmental impact. Outcomes depend on deployment conditions and workload characteristics.
In a previous technical demonstration, Neurovia AI achieved a 96.37% reduction in video storage size while maintaining visually lossless quality, highlighting NeuroStream™'s potential to significantly optimise data-intensive operations. Compression performance can be tailored to the network environment, operational requirements and specific needs of each organisation.
Ahmed Alhashmi, Acting CEO of Neurovia AI, said: “As surveillance networks expand and AI becomes more embedded in security operations, managing the growing volume of visual data is a critical infrastructure challenge. Our focus is on making visual information more efficient to store, transmit and process while preserving the fidelity needed for operational and AI-driven applications. World Police Summit gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how this approach can support more scalable and sustainable security infrastructure.”
The joint exhibition presence will provide an opportunity to engage with law enforcement leaders, government stakeholders, security technology providers and industry partners on AI-enabled infrastructure, practical optimisation and the future of intelligent public safety systems.
Their joint participation will bring together ALIF Holding’s strategic focus on UAE industrial capability, technology partnerships and mission-critical infrastructure with Neurovia AI’s specialised AI-driven visual data compression solutions. The exhibition will spotlight the role of advanced technology in supporting smart policing, public safety, digital resilience and efficient, sustainable security operations.
As law enforcement and critical infrastructure operators manage rapidly expanding surveillance networks and increasingly data-intensive AI applications, the pressure on storage, bandwidth, processing capacity and energy resources is growing. Intelligent infrastructure and high-fidelity visual data optimisation can help address these challenges while supporting scalable operations.
Strengthening the UAE’s intelligent security ecosystem
ALIF Holding’s participation reflects its commitment to developing industrial technology capabilities in the UAE, connecting global expertise with local engineering, integration and long-term industrial development. With an emphasis on intelligent security systems, industrial AI, robotics, automation and critical infrastructure, the group seeks to support resilient, technology-enabled solutions for public-sector and strategic industry applications.
Dr. Jasem Al-Mansory, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding, said: “Security infrastructure is becoming increasingly intelligent, interconnected and data-driven. At ALIF Holding, we believe advancing these capabilities requires technological innovation, operational resilience and a clear understanding of the evolving requirements of critical sectors. Our participation at World Police Summit reflects our commitment to supporting this transformation and strengthening the UAE’s industrial technology ecosystem.”
NeuroStream™: optimising visual data for security operations
Neurovia AI will demonstrate its NeuroStream™ intelligent visual data optimisation solutions through two dedicated demonstration pods, each highlighting a different aspect of its capabilities.
The first pod is planned to feature a live demonstration using a CCTV camera feed, allowing visitors to observe NeuroStream’s video compression and processing capabilities in real time. The second will present prerecorded demonstrations and interactive compression comparisons, illustrating how optimised visual data can reduce storage requirements, bandwidth consumption and infrastructure demands.
NeuroStream™ is designed to reduce the volume of data that needs to be transmitted, processed and stored while preserving high-fidelity visual information. By optimising visual data flows, the technology can support more efficient video surveillance infrastructure, reduce pressure on compute and storage resources and potentially lower associated operating costs, energy consumption and environmental impact. Outcomes depend on deployment conditions and workload characteristics.
In a previous technical demonstration, Neurovia AI achieved a 96.37% reduction in video storage size while maintaining visually lossless quality, highlighting NeuroStream™'s potential to significantly optimise data-intensive operations. Compression performance can be tailored to the network environment, operational requirements and specific needs of each organisation.
Ahmed Alhashmi, Acting CEO of Neurovia AI, said: “As surveillance networks expand and AI becomes more embedded in security operations, managing the growing volume of visual data is a critical infrastructure challenge. Our focus is on making visual information more efficient to store, transmit and process while preserving the fidelity needed for operational and AI-driven applications. World Police Summit gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how this approach can support more scalable and sustainable security infrastructure.”
The joint exhibition presence will provide an opportunity to engage with law enforcement leaders, government stakeholders, security technology providers and industry partners on AI-enabled infrastructure, practical optimisation and the future of intelligent public safety systems.
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