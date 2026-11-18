Majesty and Nomad showroom in Ventimiglia, Italy
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) 16th November 2026: Jonacor Yachts has officially inaugurated a dedicated showroom for Majesty and Nomad in Ventimiglia, Italy, marking a significant step in strengthening the two Gulf Craft brands' presence in the European luxury yachting market.
Strategically situated at Cala del Forte, near the Italian-French border and within close proximity to Monaco, the showroom establishes a dedicated destination for prospective yacht owners to discover the Majesty and Nomad collections, engage with experienced local representatives and benefit from personalised sales guidance and after-sales support.
The opening reflects Gulf Craft's continued commitment to developing its international presence through established regional partners, bringing its distinctive approach to yacht design, engineering and craftsmanship closer to clients in key yachting markets.
Two Distinct Brands, One Commitment to Exceptional Yachting
The showroom showcases two complementary expressions of luxury yachting, each designed to meet the evolving preferences and lifestyles of discerning yacht owners.
Majesty, Gulf Craft's luxury motor yacht brand, offers a portfolio ranging from 60 to 180 feet, distinguished by elegant design, sophisticated craftsmanship, advanced engineering and generous living spaces. From the Majesty 120 onwards, the superyacht collection introduces a contemporary design philosophy centred on well-being, longevity and the relationship between people and their surroundings. Developed in collaboration with Cristiano Gatto Design Studio, this approach reflects the growing importance of comfort, thoughtful spatial planning and refined living experiences aboard luxury superyachts.
Nomad, meanwhile, is designed for owners who value exploration, independence and extended periods at sea. Combining exceptional seakeeping capabilities with spacious and comfortable interiors, the collection offers the flexibility and functionality of a true home away from home. Developed in collaboration with Netherlands-based Phathom Studio, Nomad's design direction balances contemporary aesthetics with practical considerations for long-range cruising, making the yachts particularly appealing to owners seeking greater freedom and versatility on the water.
Both brands benefit from Gulf Craft's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, which provide direct oversight across design, engineering, construction and interior production. This comprehensive approach allows the shipbuilder to optimise available space, maintain consistent standards of craftsmanship and offer owners extensive opportunities for personalisation.
Strengthening Presence in the Heart of Mediterranean Yachting
The official inauguration was attended by Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, and Olga Rehbein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Jonacor Yachts, celebrating a partnership that has developed over nearly a decade.
“It is a great honour for us, after nearly ten years of cooperation with Gulf Craft, to be the first to open a shipyard showroom in Europe. Choosing Cala del Forte reflects our commitment to establishing a permanent presence for Majesty and Nomad in Italy. As the official representative of both brands in the Italian market, we believe this location offers an exceptional combination of an Italian setting, international accessibility and the professional standards of Ports of Monaco. Gulf Craft is a strong and continuously growing shipyard, and we look forward to building the brands' presence in Italy, drawing on our market experience and local expertise to provide clients with professional guidance and dedicated support”, said Olga Rehbein.
The opening also reinforces the importance of the Mediterranean within Gulf Craft's international development strategy, particularly as demand for yachts that combine exceptional onboard comfort, personalised living spaces and versatile cruising capabilities continues to shape the luxury yachting sector.
“The Mediterranean is an important market for both Majesty and Nomad, and our yachts are well suited to the preferences and lifestyle of clients in this region. We already have several yachts operating in Mediterranean waters and available for charter, allowing local and international clients to experience our brands first-hand. We are delighted to have Jonacor Yachts as our local representative. Their market knowledge and established presence will help us strengthen our relationships with clients in Italy and support the continued growth of both brands across Europe. This showroom marks an important step in that direction”, commented Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft.
A New Destination for Majesty and Nomad in Europe
With its position on the Italian Riviera and proximity to the renowned yachting destinations of Monaco and the French Riviera, the Ventimiglia showroom provides a strategically located point of contact for existing and prospective owners navigating the Mediterranean market. Combining Gulf Craft's shipbuilding expertise with Jonacor Yachts' established regional knowledge, the new showroom represents a further commitment to building lasting client relationships, delivering personalised ownership experiences and supporting the continued development of Majesty and Nomad across Europe.
Strategically situated at Cala del Forte, near the Italian-French border and within close proximity to Monaco, the showroom establishes a dedicated destination for prospective yacht owners to discover the Majesty and Nomad collections, engage with experienced local representatives and benefit from personalised sales guidance and after-sales support.
The opening reflects Gulf Craft's continued commitment to developing its international presence through established regional partners, bringing its distinctive approach to yacht design, engineering and craftsmanship closer to clients in key yachting markets.
Two Distinct Brands, One Commitment to Exceptional Yachting
The showroom showcases two complementary expressions of luxury yachting, each designed to meet the evolving preferences and lifestyles of discerning yacht owners.
Majesty, Gulf Craft's luxury motor yacht brand, offers a portfolio ranging from 60 to 180 feet, distinguished by elegant design, sophisticated craftsmanship, advanced engineering and generous living spaces. From the Majesty 120 onwards, the superyacht collection introduces a contemporary design philosophy centred on well-being, longevity and the relationship between people and their surroundings. Developed in collaboration with Cristiano Gatto Design Studio, this approach reflects the growing importance of comfort, thoughtful spatial planning and refined living experiences aboard luxury superyachts.
Nomad, meanwhile, is designed for owners who value exploration, independence and extended periods at sea. Combining exceptional seakeeping capabilities with spacious and comfortable interiors, the collection offers the flexibility and functionality of a true home away from home. Developed in collaboration with Netherlands-based Phathom Studio, Nomad's design direction balances contemporary aesthetics with practical considerations for long-range cruising, making the yachts particularly appealing to owners seeking greater freedom and versatility on the water.
Both brands benefit from Gulf Craft's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, which provide direct oversight across design, engineering, construction and interior production. This comprehensive approach allows the shipbuilder to optimise available space, maintain consistent standards of craftsmanship and offer owners extensive opportunities for personalisation.
Strengthening Presence in the Heart of Mediterranean Yachting
The official inauguration was attended by Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, and Olga Rehbein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Jonacor Yachts, celebrating a partnership that has developed over nearly a decade.
“It is a great honour for us, after nearly ten years of cooperation with Gulf Craft, to be the first to open a shipyard showroom in Europe. Choosing Cala del Forte reflects our commitment to establishing a permanent presence for Majesty and Nomad in Italy. As the official representative of both brands in the Italian market, we believe this location offers an exceptional combination of an Italian setting, international accessibility and the professional standards of Ports of Monaco. Gulf Craft is a strong and continuously growing shipyard, and we look forward to building the brands' presence in Italy, drawing on our market experience and local expertise to provide clients with professional guidance and dedicated support”, said Olga Rehbein.
The opening also reinforces the importance of the Mediterranean within Gulf Craft's international development strategy, particularly as demand for yachts that combine exceptional onboard comfort, personalised living spaces and versatile cruising capabilities continues to shape the luxury yachting sector.
“The Mediterranean is an important market for both Majesty and Nomad, and our yachts are well suited to the preferences and lifestyle of clients in this region. We already have several yachts operating in Mediterranean waters and available for charter, allowing local and international clients to experience our brands first-hand. We are delighted to have Jonacor Yachts as our local representative. Their market knowledge and established presence will help us strengthen our relationships with clients in Italy and support the continued growth of both brands across Europe. This showroom marks an important step in that direction”, commented Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft.
A New Destination for Majesty and Nomad in Europe
With its position on the Italian Riviera and proximity to the renowned yachting destinations of Monaco and the French Riviera, the Ventimiglia showroom provides a strategically located point of contact for existing and prospective owners navigating the Mediterranean market. Combining Gulf Craft's shipbuilding expertise with Jonacor Yachts' established regional knowledge, the new showroom represents a further commitment to building lasting client relationships, delivering personalised ownership experiences and supporting the continued development of Majesty and Nomad across Europe.
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