Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia Becomes Strategic Shareholder in Here2Grow in Riyadh
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 18 November 2026 – Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh-based company licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 14174-22), announces that its Educational Fund has become a strategic shareholder in Here2Grow. The partnership supports Here2Grow’s next stage of growth and the Fund’s strategy to support quality K-12 education in Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Here2Grow comprises two international curriculum school campuses operated under the Here2Grow brand in Riyadh’s Al Waha and Al Hamra districts, as well as four daycare centres across the capital.
Established in 2010, the Here2Grow school in Al Waha offers an American curriculum to boys and girls. The brand recently expanded with a new purpose-built facility in Al Hamra, which became operational at the start of the 2026–27 academic year. The strategic partnership with the Educational Fund is intended to support Here2Grow’s plans to expand into new locations, building on its established reputation and management team under the leadership of Rula AlKadi.
Since its first acquisition in July 2025, the Educational Fund has completed four acquisitions and deployed approximately SAR 300 million in equity. Its K-12 platform now owns and operates schools across North, East, North-East, South and South-West Riyadh, offering national and international curricula with a combined capacity of more than 15,000 students. Previous investments include Al Nobala Schools, Matrix International School and Wahat Al Alson School in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s education sector continues to benefit from government investment and structural reforms aimed at increasing private-sector participation. Education represents the third-largest area of government expenditure in the 2026 budget, with an estimated allocation of approximately SAR 200 billion.
Private-sector participation in K-12 education reached approximately 17% in 2025, representing more than one million students, and is targeted to reach 25% by 2030 – equivalent to approximately 850,000 additional students in private schools. The government also aims to add 1,150 schools by 2030, supported by measures including interest-free loans, land grants, subsidized facility rents, curriculum development and investment in teacher and student welfare. Increased female workforce participation, improved family welfare and growing demand for private education are also supporting sector growth.
Ibrahim Assem, Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia Board Member and Head of Private Equity, MENA, Ashmore Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most compelling private-markets opportunities across emerging markets, supported by a young and growing population and a clear policy commitment to expanding the private sector’s role in the economy. Education stands out for its long-term structural demand, and a fragmented private market creates a meaningful opportunity for institutional capital to partner with high-quality operators and support their growth.
“We work closely with founders and management teams to strengthen governance, enhance operations and invest for the long term, while preserving the standards and culture that families value. We look forward to continuing to play an active role in the development of the Kingdom’s private education sector.”
Commenting on the strategic investment, Kartik Patel, MD, Board Member and Head of Alternative Investments, Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “Completing our fourth education transaction since July 2025 marks another important step in building a scaled K-12 platform in Riyadh. With over SAR 300 million in equity deployed and capacity for more than 15,000 students, we are building a portfolio that serves families across the capital through national and international curricula.
“Our partnership with Here2Grow brings an established education and daycare operator to the platform at a time when Saudi Arabia is seeking greater private-sector participation in education. We see a strong long-term opportunity to invest in quality operators, support their growth and contribute to the Kingdom’s education ambitions under Vision 2030.”
Ashmore’s investment approach also draws on its experience managing the Ashmore GCC Education Fund, which achieved a full exit in 2024 and continues to inform its investment in and support for education businesses in Saudi Arabia.
Rula AlKadi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Here2Grow: “Partnering with Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia through its Education Investment Fund will support our ambition to bring Here2Grow to more communities across Riyadh. As we grow, our priority remains the same: maintaining the quality of education and care our families expect while building on the experience and capabilities of our team.”
Here2Grow comprises two international curriculum school campuses operated under the Here2Grow brand in Riyadh’s Al Waha and Al Hamra districts, as well as four daycare centres across the capital.
Established in 2010, the Here2Grow school in Al Waha offers an American curriculum to boys and girls. The brand recently expanded with a new purpose-built facility in Al Hamra, which became operational at the start of the 2026–27 academic year. The strategic partnership with the Educational Fund is intended to support Here2Grow’s plans to expand into new locations, building on its established reputation and management team under the leadership of Rula AlKadi.
Since its first acquisition in July 2025, the Educational Fund has completed four acquisitions and deployed approximately SAR 300 million in equity. Its K-12 platform now owns and operates schools across North, East, North-East, South and South-West Riyadh, offering national and international curricula with a combined capacity of more than 15,000 students. Previous investments include Al Nobala Schools, Matrix International School and Wahat Al Alson School in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s education sector continues to benefit from government investment and structural reforms aimed at increasing private-sector participation. Education represents the third-largest area of government expenditure in the 2026 budget, with an estimated allocation of approximately SAR 200 billion.
Private-sector participation in K-12 education reached approximately 17% in 2025, representing more than one million students, and is targeted to reach 25% by 2030 – equivalent to approximately 850,000 additional students in private schools. The government also aims to add 1,150 schools by 2030, supported by measures including interest-free loans, land grants, subsidized facility rents, curriculum development and investment in teacher and student welfare. Increased female workforce participation, improved family welfare and growing demand for private education are also supporting sector growth.
Ibrahim Assem, Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia Board Member and Head of Private Equity, MENA, Ashmore Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most compelling private-markets opportunities across emerging markets, supported by a young and growing population and a clear policy commitment to expanding the private sector’s role in the economy. Education stands out for its long-term structural demand, and a fragmented private market creates a meaningful opportunity for institutional capital to partner with high-quality operators and support their growth.
“We work closely with founders and management teams to strengthen governance, enhance operations and invest for the long term, while preserving the standards and culture that families value. We look forward to continuing to play an active role in the development of the Kingdom’s private education sector.”
Commenting on the strategic investment, Kartik Patel, MD, Board Member and Head of Alternative Investments, Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “Completing our fourth education transaction since July 2025 marks another important step in building a scaled K-12 platform in Riyadh. With over SAR 300 million in equity deployed and capacity for more than 15,000 students, we are building a portfolio that serves families across the capital through national and international curricula.
“Our partnership with Here2Grow brings an established education and daycare operator to the platform at a time when Saudi Arabia is seeking greater private-sector participation in education. We see a strong long-term opportunity to invest in quality operators, support their growth and contribute to the Kingdom’s education ambitions under Vision 2030.”
Ashmore’s investment approach also draws on its experience managing the Ashmore GCC Education Fund, which achieved a full exit in 2024 and continues to inform its investment in and support for education businesses in Saudi Arabia.
Rula AlKadi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Here2Grow: “Partnering with Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia through its Education Investment Fund will support our ambition to bring Here2Grow to more communities across Riyadh. As we grow, our priority remains the same: maintaining the quality of education and care our families expect while building on the experience and capabilities of our team.”
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