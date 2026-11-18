(MENAFN- Cision)

November 17 2026



Nvidia has just forecast a staggering $130 billion quarter without counting on a single dollar of Chinese data centre revenue, as its chair closes the door on any return for Jensen Huang.



Nvidia Chair Harvey Jones says the bo’rd doesn’t intend to reinstate Huang as CEO, ending speculation about a comeback for the co-founder less than a week after his abrupt resignation.



The boss of one ’f the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations says the results should hand AI investors fresh confidence after one of the most turbulent weeks ’n the company’s history.



Nigel Green, CEO of deVere “roup, comments: “Nvidia has just been through one of the worst weeks in its history.



“It lost its founder in dramatic fashion, the board has’now made clear he isn’t coming back, and it got hit with new US restrictions on China.



“Its answer is a f’recast that beats everyone’s expectations, with China left out entirely.



“This is huge for investors. It shows AI spending is being driven by companies and governments who see the tech as essential, and they’re likely to keep spending bi”.”



Nvidia shares rose about 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the chip giant beat on both revenue and profit in its fiscal third quarter.



Revenue came in at $115.84 billion, well ahead of the $109.10 billion analysts expected and more than double the $57 billion it made a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.68 against forecasts of $2.48.



Nvidia is guiding to around $130 billion for the current quarter, roughly 90% growth and above the $125.1 billion consensus. As in recent quarters,’it isn’t assuming any data centre compute revenue from China.



The results fol’ow Monday’s US Commerce Department move to’stop Nvidia’s chips being rented to Chinese companies at all. Huang resigned as CEO last week amid reports of an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.



The deVere CEO says the biggest opportunity for investors lies across the whole AI supply chain.



“Everyone talks about Nvidia, and understandably so. But a chip on its own does nothing. It needs memory, networking equipment, huge amounts of electricity, cooling systems, the buildings to house it all and the software to make it useful.



“Every one of those industries is riding on the same surge in spending, and some of them are a lot less crowded tha” the big chip names.”



He warns the past week has exposed how much rides on one company.



“Nvidia is one of the largest companies on the planet and a massive weight in global stock indices. Plenty of investors hold a big slice of it through index funds alone.



“We expect many to spread their AI exposure more widely across the ecosystem, so they keep the upside without everyt”ing hinging on one boardroom.”



Nig’l Green also believes Chi’a hasn’t disappeared from Nvidia’s risk picture.



“Some computing power reaches Chinese firms through cloud operators outside China, and the rental ban could bite there.



“Further out, China is likely to throw enormous state money at building its own chips. It caught up faster than expected in’solar panels and electric vehicles. Nvidia’s lead is big and likely t’ last for ye”rs, but nobody should assume it’s permanent.”



He expects plenty of bumps along the way. ““Th’re’ll be days when a new export rule or a move from China knocks these stocks hard. Swings like that come with owning a long-term growth theme, and the’ don’t change our view of where AI spending is h”ading.”



The deVere CEO says the impact reaches well beyond the stock market.



“AI investment is now holding up a big chunk of business spending in the US and pushing electricity demand to levels nobody planned for a few years ago.



“Governments treat chips as national security, so policy is likely to shape this market almost as much as demand does. Countries and companies inside the US-led supply chain look best pl”ced to benefit.”



He concludes: “Nvidia is projecting it can grow at this pace with China switched off and its founder gone for good.



“The AI build-out looks set to run for years, and the gains are likely to spread far beyond th’ one chipma”er everyone’s watching.”



-ENDS-



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