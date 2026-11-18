(MENAFN- Cision)



NOVEMBER 17 2026





Nvidia’s results later today could mark the ’oment the world’s most important AI company starts behaving like a mature, fast-growing business, with bigger share buybacks, and tighter discipline over deal-making, affirms the CEO of deVere Group’ one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.



The comments from Nigel Green come as markets slide ahead of the report.



Tighter US chip export rules and fears of a slowdown in data centre spending have rattled investors, and Nvidia is reporting for the first time since its co-founder and long-time chief executive resigned last week.



He says: “Nvidia is entering ’ new phase. For years it’s been run as a founder-led growth machine.



“Under new leadership, I expect it to look more like a mature company th’t’s still growing fast, with more cash going back to shareholders and a sharper focus on the core business.



“The numbers themselves are likely to be strong. What investors need now is a clear sense of dir”ction.”



The pressure has built quickly. Nvidia shares are down 16% this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 8%, and the stock has lost around 35% of its value since its October peak.



The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7% on Monday and sits more than 13% below its own October high.



Asia has taken the hardest hit.’South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2’6% and Taiwan’s Taiex fell 2.3%, with both markets weighed down by chipmakers that depend heavily on Nvidia orders.



Nigel Green believes the leadership change could bring a more selective approa’h to the company’s sprawling web of deals and partnerships.



“There may well have been unease in the boardroom before any of this came out. Nvidia has been signing an enormous n’mber of deals, and it’s fair to ask whether some of them”stretched the business,” he says.



“A new leadership team is likely to be more selective, and ma”kets could well reward that.”



Wall Street expects revenue of around $109 billion for the quarter, up roughly 91% on a year earlier, with adjusted earnings of about $2.48 a share. Nvidia has beaten estimates in each of the last five quarters.



The spending backdrop remains vast. Ratings agency projections put hyperscaler capital spending at $785 billion this year, closing in on $1 trillion in 2027. Investors will be listening for updates on the next-generation Vera Rubin platform, competition from custom AI chips and the impact of the new US licensing rules for data centres in Southeast Asia and Brazil.



“The last quarter is largely priced in. The outlook is what matters,’because it tells you what the world’s biggest technology”groups plan to spend on AI next year,” explains the deVere CEO.



He expects capital retur’s to become a much bigger part of Nvidia’s appeal.



“Nvidia generates a staggering amount of cash. As growth moves from explosive to very strong, it makes sense for more of it to go back to shareholders.



“I believe buybacks are likely to increase, and that would send a powerful signal of confidence from the new leadership,” he says.

Nigel Green conclude“: “A 35% fall has taken a lot of froth out of this stock.



“For weeks this stock has been driven by boardroom drama. A disciplined, cash-returning Nvi’ia that’s still growing at speed would put the focus back where it belongs, on the business itself.



“The next stage of the AI boom is likely to reward those companies that pair growth with discipline, and Nvidia now has the chance to prove it”can do both.”





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