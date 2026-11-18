MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The kitchenware brand continues to strengthen its retail presence through Walmart and Amazon, bringing together five established kitchen products in a limited-time promotion for American households.

Hongkong, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NULAS, a kitchenware brand focused on practical cooking solutions and everyday home essentials, is highlighting its continued development in the U.S. market through a broader multi-category product portfolio and an expanded retail presence across major online shopping platforms. As part of this ongoing development, the company is participating in the 2026 Black Friday shopping season with a special Walmart promotional campaign running from November 12 through November 22, featuring five selected products across its kitchenware range.

The campaign reflects NULAS's broader approach to serving American households: bringing together products that address different stages of everyday cooking, from ingredient preparation and cutting to stovetop cooking. Rather than concentrating on a single product category, the brand continues to develop a more comprehensive kitchenware offering that includes professional knife sets, bamboo cutting boards, cookware, and other practical household essentials.









Expanding Beyond Individual Kitchen Tools

An important part of NULAS's ongoing development is the expansion of its product offering across multiple kitchen categories. As household cooking habits evolve and consumers increasingly look for practical, space-conscious, and versatile kitchen tools, the brand is focusing on products that combine functional design with everyday convenience.

Its growing selection of kitchen essentials reflects several common household needs. Knife collections provide tools for different cutting tasks, cutting boards offer practical surfaces for preparing ingredients, and cookware supports a wide range of daily cooking activities.

NULAS has also established retail storefronts on Walmart and Amazon, giving American shoppers access to its product collections through two major online shopping destinations. The development of this multi-category assortment, together with its presence across established retail platforms, represents an important step in the brand's continued efforts to build recognition and accessibility in the U.S. kitchenware market.

The 2026 Black Friday campaign provides an opportunity to bring these products together and introduce more consumers to the range of solutions available from NULAS.

Five Kitchen Essentials Featured in the Black Friday Campaign

The current promotion highlights five established products selected to address different household cooking requirements.

Professional Knife Sets for Everyday Food Preparation

Kitchen knives remain an essential part of everyday meal preparation. NULAS features three different knife collections in this campaign, offering shoppers options based on their preferred kitchen organization, product style, and cooking needs.

NULAS 15-Piece Professional Kitchen Knife Set with Block – Black

Designed for households seeking a comprehensive cutting collection, this 15-piece set brings together multiple essential knives, including chef, slicing, Santoku, bread, utility, and paring knives, along with steak knives and kitchen shears. Its hardwood storage block features a built-in sharpener, providing an organized countertop storage solution and convenient blade maintenance.

The black finish offers a contemporary appearance, while the ergonomic handles are designed to support a comfortable grip during food preparation.

Original price: $99.99

Black Friday promotional price: $31.99

Additional coupon: $7

Final price after coupon: $24.99

Product link:

NULAS 6-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Protective Blade Covers

For shoppers looking for a more compact collection, this six-knife set offers essential cutting tools for preparing vegetables, fruits, meat, bread, and other ingredients. Each knife comes with a protective blade cover, making storage more convenient when the knives are not in use.

The stainless steel blades feature a protective coating designed to support everyday use and easier cleaning. Ergonomically designed handles provide a comfortable grip for routine kitchen tasks.

Original price: $49.99

Black Friday promotional price: $14.01

Additional coupon: $4

Final price after coupon: $10.01

Product link:

NULAS White Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block

Combining practical functionality with a coordinated white design, this knife collection offers another option for households looking to organize their kitchen cutting tools. The set includes a variety of everyday knives, kitchen shears, and a storage block with a built-in sharpening feature.

Its neutral appearance complements different kitchen interiors, while the integrated storage solution helps keep frequently used cutting tools organized and accessible.

Original price: $59.98

Black Friday promotional price: $25.49

Additional coupon: $6

Final price after coupon: $19.49

Product link:

Bamboo Cutting Boards for Organized Meal Preparation

NULAS 4-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set with Holder

Beyond knives, NULAS also emphasizes the importance of having suitable surfaces for ingredient preparation. Its four-piece bamboo cutting board set includes three boards in different sizes and a matching storage holder, offering flexibility for preparing different ingredients.

The boards feature integrated juice grooves designed to collect liquids released during cutting, helping keep surrounding countertops cleaner. Convenient grip handles make the boards easier to lift and move, while the natural bamboo construction provides a practical and attractive addition to the kitchen.

The set can also be used for serving bread, fruit, cheese, and appetizers, making it suitable for both everyday meal preparation and casual entertaining.

Original price: $51.98

Black Friday promotional price: $22.49

Additional coupon: $4

Final price after coupon: $18.49

Product link:

Space-Conscious Cookware for Everyday Cooking

NULAS 21-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handles

Completing the promotional selection is a 21-piece cookware set designed with storage convenience in mind. Its detachable handle system allows individual pots and pans to be stacked more compactly, helping households make better use of available cabinet space.

The ceramic nonstick cooking surface supports easier food release and cleanup, while the reinforced aluminum construction is designed to distribute heat during everyday cooking. The cookware is compatible with induction, gas, electric, and glass stovetops. It can also be used in the oven when the detachable handles are removed.

The combination of versatile cooking functions and space-saving storage makes the collection particularly relevant for apartments, smaller kitchens, and households looking to organize their cookware more efficiently.

Original price: $69.99

Black Friday promotional price: $59.98

Additional coupon: $11

Final price after coupon: $48.98

Product link:









Supporting American Households During the Holiday Cooking Season

The timing of the campaign reflects the increased importance of home cooking during the holiday season. Thanksgiving gatherings, family celebrations, and year-end occasions often involve more meal preparation, making functional kitchen equipment particularly valuable for households.

By bringing together cutting tools, preparation surfaces, and cookware in one promotional event, NULAS aims to make it easier for shoppers to identify products that fit their individual cooking routines.

The five selected products also demonstrate the brand's broader product direction: offering complementary kitchen essentials rather than focusing exclusively on individual items. Whether consumers are preparing everyday family dinners, organizing a more efficient kitchen, or getting ready to host holiday guests, the collection provides several practical options.

The campaign also gives shoppers an opportunity to explore NULAS products through Walmart during one of the year's busiest shopping periods.

Black Friday Promotion Details

The NULAS promotional campaign runs from November 12 through November 22, 2026, exclusively featuring the five selected product offers described above.

With additional coupons applied to promotional prices, final advertised prices range from $10.01 to $48.98. Shoppers can visit the individual Walmart product pages to review the current offers, coupon eligibility, and purchasing details.

All promotional prices and coupon discounts are subject to availability and the terms displayed on the respective Walmart listings.

Through its continued development of a multi-category kitchenware portfolio and its retail presence across major online platforms, NULAS is working to make practical cooking products more accessible to American households. The current Black Friday campaign is another opportunity for the brand to connect its established product range with consumers preparing for the holiday season.

About NULAS

NULAS is a kitchenware brand dedicated to developing practical and functional products for everyday cooking, food preparation, and home organization. Its product portfolio includes professional kitchen knife sets, bamboo cutting boards, cookware, stainless steel kitchen accessories, and other household essentials.

With a focus on combining thoughtful product design, everyday functionality, and accessible shopping experiences, NULAS continues to develop its presence in the U.S. kitchenware market through online retail channels, including Walmart and Amazon.

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