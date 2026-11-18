MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELEHEAR's holiday sale, Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, makes it easier to start with OTC hearing aids by pairing its newest hearing aid with live fine-tuning from a hearing care professional, from home.

Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays bring families together around the dinner table, with grandkids' stories and a laugh from across the room. They're also when many families notice that someone has stopped joining in. ELEHEAR, the AI hearing technology company, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 sale, running Nov. 19 through Nov. 30 on elehear.com and Amazon. The sale focuses on making hearing care easier to start.









Hearing aids have become easier to buy since the FDA created the over-the-counter category in 2022, but many people who could benefit from them have never tried one. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), fewer than one in three adults aged 70 and older who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them, and among adults aged 20 to 69 the figure is about 16%. Cost has come down. What's left is the uncertainty of getting started, and that's the part ELEHEAR is focused on.

“Hearing care shouldn't have to choose between advanced technology and human expertise,” said David Hogan, Managing Director of ELEHEAR.“We build both into one experience: AI sound processing we develop ourselves, and a hearing care professional who can fine-tune it around each person's life. That's what we believe the future of hearing care looks like.”

At the center of this season's sale is Beyond 2 Pro, ELEHEAR's newest OTC hearing aid, which launched in September. Compared with Beyond Pro, it has a lighter, flatter design behind the ear, and its VOCCLEAR® 3.0 sound processing is designed for restaurants, family gatherings and other loud places. In ELEHEAR's lab testing, it showed 39% higher speech intelligibility than Beyond Pro in high-noise settings.1 With Balanced Sound Control, wearers can adjust bass, mids and treble by up to 8 dB, in 1 dB steps.

Wearers who want a professional to set it up can book ElePro Plus. In a 45-minute live video session, a licensed hearing care professional fine-tunes the wearer's hearing aids while the wearer stays at home. ElePro Plus is available to owners of ELEHEAR's Beyond series, which includes Beyond, Beyond Pro, and Beyond 2 Pro, in 27 U.S. states.

During the sale, Beyond 2 Pro is $679 per pair (regular $799), and an ElePro Plus session is $69 (regular $99). The rest of the ELEHEAR lineup, including Beyond, Beyond Pro, and Delight, is also on sale. Bundles are sold only on elehear.com. Hearing aids bought on elehear.com come with 45 days to try them in everyday life, and hearing aids are generally eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursement.

ELEHEAR's Black Friday and Cyber Monday hearing aid deals run Nov. 19 through Nov. 30, 2026, at elehear.com and on Amazon.

For adults 18+ with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. FDA-registered OTC hearing aid.

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR is an AI hearing company developing hearing solutions for the future. Its proprietary self-developed core technologies, including the VOCCLEAR® algorithm, enable ultra-low-latency AI processing, noise reduction, and DNN-hybrid feedback cancellation. These innovations have earned recognition from professional teams worldwide, underscoring ELEHEAR's strong technical competitiveness in global markets. For more information, visit .

1 Controlled testing at ELEHEAR's internal laboratory, comparing Beyond 2 Pro with Beyond Pro across four high-noise scenarios. Speech intelligibility was measured with the Hearing-Aid Speech Perception Index (HASPI); 39% is the average improvement in the HASPI score. Results may vary.

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