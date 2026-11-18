MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New app lets travelers explore China tours and request personalized travel proposals, providing an additional customer generation channel for Webuy's China inbound business from WeTrip

Singapore, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the“Company”) today announced the launch of the WeTrip app on ChatGPT, enabling travelers to discover China tours, explore detailed itineraries and request personalized travel proposals directly within ChatGPT. The launch opens a new digital distribution channel for Webuy's China inbound travel business, connecting conversational travel discovery with consultant-led booking services.

The app brings WeTrip's travel offering into the customer's planning process, allowing users to move from an initial travel question to a relevant itinerary and a personalized quotation request. For Webuy, the app provides an additional channel to reach prospective customers and receive booking inquiries as it builds an AI-enabled travel platform.

From Travel Discovery to Booking Opportunity

Travelers can describe where they want to go, how long they want to travel and what interests them. The WeTrip app helps them explore relevant multi-day China tours, review day-by-day itineraries and refine their preferences through follow-up questions.

When ready, travelers can submit their requirements and contact details-with explicit consent-to WeTrip consultants for a tailored proposal. Consultants then refine the journey, confirm pricing and availability, and support the booking decision. Final bookings and payments are handled separately through WeTrip.

This connects AI-assisted discovery with the human expertise needed to turn complex travel requirements into a bookable journey.

Expanding Travel Distribution

By introducing WeTrip through an additional discovery channel, the Company aims to engage international travelers while they are actively researching China. Structured tour exploration and itinerary information can also help customers clarify their requirements before consultant follow-up, supporting more focused sales conversations.

The app complements Webuy's broader use of AI-enabled tools in travel planning, sales follow-up and customer service, extending its AI capabilities into a new customer acquisition channel.

“AI is changing how travelers discover destinations and choose their journeys,” said Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer of WEBUY GLOBAL LTD.“Launching the WeTrip app on ChatGPT brings our China travel offering into that decision-making process, creating a direct path from a traveler's first question to a request for a personalized proposal.”

“Our focus is turning that access into business: qualified inquiries, completed bookings and lasting customer relationships. By combining AI-assisted discovery with travel expertise, we aim to reach more travelers and help them plan and book trips to China.”

The channel's commercial contribution will depend on customer adoption, platform availability and the conversion of inquiries into completed bookings.

Explore WeTrip on ChatGPT

Travelers can discover China tours and request personalized proposals through the WeTrip app on ChatGPT. Access may vary by account and market.

Open WeTrip on ChatGPT

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD.

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a technology-enabled travel services company operating across Southeast Asia. The Company provides curated leisure travel experiences, cross-border tour services, premium travel offerings, customized travel solutions, and region-wide travel-related services for customers in Indonesia, Singapore, and international markets. Webuy is focused on developing an integrated travel platform incorporating AI, service excellence, and strong regional supplier relationships and operating capabilities.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

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