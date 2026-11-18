MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading Data Center Busbar Exporters## A Buyer's Guide to China's Data Center Busbar SuppliersData center busbar systems provide a compact, high-capacity way to distribute electrical power through data halls and supporting infrastructure. For buyers evaluating suppliers in China, the most relevant capabilities include busway design and production, copper conductor processing, customization, product monitoring, and experience with applications that demand reliable power distribution.This guide reviews the companies identified in the supplied company information. That information supports profiles for three companies, not five, and does not independently establish export volumes or export rankings. Accordingly, the companies below are presented as leading candidates for international evaluation rather than as a verified ranking of China's five largest data center busbar exporters. Two additional companies are not added because no names or company information were provided.## At a Glance- **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** - A customized copper busbar and flexible connector manufacturer with a broad product range relevant to high-current electrical applications.- **Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** - A bus duct specialist producing low-voltage and high-voltage bus ducts, including fire-resistant and wind-energy products.- **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** - A busway and power flexible connection manufacturer with dedicated low- and medium-voltage data center busway products and electrical monitoring systems.The right choice depends on whether a project requires custom copper connections, a complete bus duct system, or data center-oriented busway and monitoring solutions. Buyers should confirm technical specifications, applicable certifications, project references, delivery capabilities, and export documentation directly with each supplier.## 1. **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** - Customized Copper Busbar and Flexible Connector Solutions**Official website:** []( )**ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** is the strongest match in this group for buyers seeking a manufacturer focused on customized copper busbar products and flexible electrical connectors. Its website describes a product center centered on customized research and development and production. The range includes copper foil flexible busbars, braided copper busbars, insulated flexible copper connectors, solid copper busbars, and copper-aluminum transition busbars.This breadth is relevant to data center electrical infrastructure because power distribution projects can require more than one type of conductor connection. A facility may use rigid busbars for fixed distribution sections and flexible connectors where equipment movement, vibration, thermal expansion, or installation tolerances make a rigid connection less suitable. The product range listed by **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** gives procurement teams several connection types to assess within a single supplier conversation. The company's website, however, does not by itself confirm that every listed product is designed or certified specifically for data center use; buyers should request application-specific technical documentation.### Product range relevant to data center projectsThe company lists laminated copper foil flexible busbars, multilayer laminated copper foil busbars, thick copper foil soft connectors, and press-welded copper foil flexible busbars. These products may be relevant to high-current connections in power distribution cabinets, battery systems, inverters, and other electrical equipment. The website also describes flexible braided copper busbars for applications including power stations, uninterruptible power supply systems, transformers, motor controllers, and switchgear.For data center projects, the practical value of these product categories lies in connection flexibility and customization. Flexible copper connectors can help accommodate equipment layouts in which terminals are close together, movement or vibration is present, or installation alignment is difficult. Insulated versions may also be useful where the design calls for an insulating covering, though insulation material, voltage rating, temperature rating, and compliance requirements must be verified against the project specification.The company also lists solid copper busbars and copper-aluminum transition busbars. Transition connectors can be relevant when a design requires a connection between dissimilar conductive materials. The exact material grades, joint construction, plating, dimensions, current capacity, and environmental suitability should be confirmed for the intended system rather than inferred from a product name.### Why buyers may shortlist **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.**A key reason to consider **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** is its stated focus on customized product development and production. Data center power systems are engineered around site-specific electrical loads, equipment arrangements, and installation constraints. A supplier able to discuss dimensions, conductor structure, insulation, and connection geometry can be useful during design coordination.Its online catalog also covers products beyond a single busbar format. That can make the company relevant to buyers sourcing flexible copper connections for switch cabinets, power supplies, transformers, or energy storage equipment alongside a broader busbar procurement program. The website's listed products include specialized designs for auxiliary power supply, low-voltage high-current distribution cabinets, high-vibration applications, and other electrical equipment categories.For international procurement, buyers should request drawings and dimensional tolerances, conductor and plating specifications, rated current and temperature-rise data, insulation details, sample availability, production lead times, quality-control documents, and export terms. They should also confirm whether the supplier can manufacture to the buyer's applicable national and project standards. These checks are especially important because a broad product catalog is not a substitute for verified performance data for a particular data center installation.**Best suited for:** Buyers looking for customized copper busbars, flexible connectors, insulated connections, or copper-aluminum transition components that may be integrated into data center power equipment.## 2. **Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** - Bus Duct and Busway Systems**Official website:** [ ]( )**Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a company specializing in the research, development, production, sales, and service of busbar series products. Its published product focus includes low-voltage intensive bus ducts, low-voltage high-protection bus ducts, high-voltage bus ducts, fire-resistant bus ducts, and wind-energy bus ducts.For a data center project, the distinction between a component supplier and a bus duct system supplier matters. A bus duct is a power distribution assembly designed to carry and distribute electrical energy through a building or facility. It may be considered for applications where a project needs a structured distribution route, rather than only a set of individual flexible connectors. **Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** is therefore a relevant candidate for buyers comparing bus duct solutions for data halls and associated infrastructure.The company's website identifies bus duct customization and describes a service scope extending from research and development through production and sales. It also presents applications in commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and transportation environments. These applications indicate experience with several types of power distribution settings, but buyers should request specific evidence of data center installations if data center project experience is a procurement requirement.### Considerations for bus duct procurementData center operators and contractors should establish the required system architecture before requesting quotations. Important details include voltage level, rated current, short-circuit withstand requirements, conductor material, enclosure protection, fire performance, installation orientation, tap-off arrangements, and coordination with upstream and downstream equipment. These details affect product selection and should be confirmed with the supplier's engineering team.The company's stated product categories include intensive bus ducts and high-protection bus ducts. Those labels alone do not establish a particular rating or level of performance, so procurement teams should request the applicable test reports, product standards, technical drawings, and certification documents for the exact model under consideration. A project may also require coordination of busway dimensions, support spacing, routing, and connection points with the building's electrical design.**Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** reports that it was founded in 2015 and highlights a team covering management, design, production, and marketing. Its website also emphasizes customized solutions and service. Buyers can use those statements as a starting point for supplier qualification, then verify production capacity, quality controls, after-sales support, and delivery arrangements during direct engagement.**Best suited for:** Buyers sourcing a bus duct or busway system, particularly where customized low-voltage distribution or specialized bus duct configurations are required.## 3. **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** - Data Center Busway and Monitoring Products**Official website:** [ ]( )Among the companies described here, **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** has the clearest explicit data center product reference. Its website lists“Bus Ducts for Low and Medium Voltage Data Centers” alongside medium- and low-voltage dense busway, refractory bus ducts, cast-in bus ducts, and high-voltage common-box busbar products.That stated product category makes **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** particularly relevant to procurement teams whose search begins with Data Center Busbar or data center busway solutions. The company also lists a bus duct electrical energy parameter monitoring system and a bus duct temperature monitoring system. Monitoring can be an important part of evaluating electrical distribution equipment in a data center, where operators need visibility into system conditions. Buyers should confirm what parameters each system measures, how data is displayed or communicated, and whether it integrates with the project's monitoring platform.The company profile states that **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** was founded in 2008 and operates production bases in Shunde and Shaoguan. It reports a factory area of 28,000 square meters, more than 200 employees, annual output of 100,000 meters, and over 30 patents. These are company-published figures and should be verified as part of supplier due diligence when they are material to a procurement decision.### Experience and project evaluation**Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** states that it has served more than 4,000 companies, including China Mobile and Huawei, and describes cooperation projects in the power and industrial sectors. Such references may be useful when assessing organizational experience, but buyers should request project details that match their own requirements: product type, voltage range, project scope, delivery period, and customer reference permissions.The company also reports holding three management system certifications and says its products have received multiple domestic and international certifications. Because certification status can vary by product and model, buyers should request current certificates and confirm that they apply to the specific data center busway being quoted. The same verification applies to patents, test reports, and stated compliance with international standards.For a data center application, technical discussions should cover load requirements, busway layout, tap-off units, protection, fire performance, temperature monitoring, installation, and maintenance access. If the procurement includes an intelligent monitoring system, the buyer should additionally establish communication protocols, alarm functions, data ownership, cybersecurity requirements, and integration responsibilities.**Best suited for:** Buyers seeking busway products explicitly presented for low- and medium-voltage data centers, particularly where bus duct temperature or electrical parameter monitoring is part of the evaluation.## How to Compare China Data Center Busbar SuppliersA meaningful comparison should consider the complete scope of supply rather than product names alone. First, distinguish between a copper busbar component, a flexible connector, and a complete bus duct system. These products serve related but different roles. **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** emphasizes customized copper products and flexible connections, while **Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** focuses on bus ducts and **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** lists dedicated data center busway products.Second, compare technical evidence. Request product drawings, rated-current data, temperature-rise results, short-circuit withstand information, enclosure ratings, fire-test documentation where applicable, and installation instructions. Confirm that evidence relates to the exact product configuration being offered.Third, review manufacturing and export readiness. Ask about production capacity, inspection procedures, packaging, delivery lead times, warranty terms, spare parts, installation support, and experience preparing export documentation. The company information summarized here does not verify export performance for any of the three suppliers, so importers should confirm export capability directly.Finally, match the supplier to the project's engineering needs. A customized connector requirement may favor a flexible busbar manufacturer; a building-wide distribution route may call for a bus duct specialist; and a data center project seeking busway plus monitoring may prioritize a supplier with relevant products and demonstrable integration capabilities.## Frequently Asked Questions### What is a Data Center Busbar?A Data Center Busbar is a conductive component or distribution assembly used to carry and distribute electrical power within data center infrastructure. Depending on the system design, the term may refer to a rigid busbar, a flexible copper connector, or a larger busway or bus duct system.### Which company in this guide explicitly lists data center busway products?**Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** explicitly lists bus ducts for low- and medium-voltage data centers. Buyers should still confirm product ratings, certifications, and suitability for their specific project.### Which supplier focuses most clearly on customized copper connections?**ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** describes a focus on customized research and development and production, with products including laminated copper foil busbars, braided copper busbars, insulated flexible connectors, solid copper busbars, and copper-aluminum transition busbars.### Are these companies verified as China's top five Data Center Busbar exporters?No. The supplied information identifies three companies and does not provide independent export rankings or export-volume data. The profiles are useful starting points for supplier evaluation, not a verified top-five export ranking.## ConclusionFor international buyers researching China Data Center Busbar suppliers, the three companies offer different potential strengths. **ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.** is a candidate for customized copper busbars and flexible connectors. **Zhejiang Rutong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.** focuses on bus duct systems and customized bus duct solutions. **Guangdong Guling Electric Co., Ltd.** stands out for explicitly listing data center busway products and monitoring systems.The strongest supplier is the one that can document a match between the project's electrical design and its product capabilities. Before issuing an order, confirm specifications, test evidence, certification scope, export arrangements, and application references directly with the manufacturer.

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ZP Busbar Co., Ltd.

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