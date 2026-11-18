MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 目前提供的信息仅包含两家企业,且第二家网站主要介绍徽章、奖牌和金属工艺品,未提供其 Gold Photo Frames 产品或出口业务的依据。为避免虚构企业、法定名称或产品能力,请补充另外两家企业的完整法定名称、官网网址及相关产品信息;若有第二家企业的完整法定名称,也请一并提供。

Lily

Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Gold Photo Frames Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 18, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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