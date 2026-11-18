Steady Change: Changing is Hard, Make it Stick by Brent Edward McNamara

His self-help book addresses substance use, co-dependency, and the broader challenge of sustaining personal change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brent Edward McNamara brings two directly relevant perspectives to Steady Change: Changing is Hard, Make it Stick: his own recovery and his work as a professional addiction counselor. The self-help book considers personal change through both experiences, addressing the difficulty named in its title while keeping attention on the challenge of making change last.

The book is written for people trying to change something about themselves. Substance use and co-dependency are explicit points of reference, but its scope extends beyond those concerns. That breadth connects a recovery-informed perspective with a wider audience without treating addiction as the only reason someone might seek a different way forward.

McNamara's personal connection to the subject is central to that perspective. As a person in recovery, he writes from experience with the kind of change his book discusses. Recovery is therefore more than a topic in the book; it is part of the background he brings to considering what helps and what does not.

His professional addiction counseling supplies a second connection. Years working in addiction recovery place his personal experience alongside experience in a field concerned with helping people address change. The distinction matters: his account of recovery and his counseling work are related foundations for the book, not interchangeable credentials or a guarantee of results.

Steady Change takes a practical interest in what works and what does not work when people attempt to change. That focus gives the broad subject a point of inquiry: not simply whether change is desirable, but how efforts toward it hold up. The emphasis is on the work involved, rather than on aspiration alone.

The title also establishes a tension between undertaking change and sustaining it. A decision to do something differently is not the same question as whether that difference will endure. By putting both difficulty and persistence in its title, the book makes that distinction part of its central premise.

Substance use and co-dependency anchor the discussion in named concerns rather than leaving personal change entirely abstract. At the same time, the book's wider scope leaves room for readers whose concerns fall outside those subjects. Recovery provides the perspective; it does not define the full limits of the intended readership.

That relationship between a specific background and a broad subject shapes McNamara's approach. His experience does not come from personal recovery alone or professional work alone. The book brings the two together in a self-help discussion of efforts to change, drawing its standpoint from his years in both settings.

Steady Change is credited to Brent Edward McNamara, with a foreword by Vince DiPasquale. Presented in paperback, it centers on the practical question carried by its full title: how to approach the difficulty of personal change while remaining attentive to whether it lasts.

Brent Edward McNamara is a person in recovery and a professional addiction counselor. His years in recovery and work in addiction recovery inform Steady Change: Changing is Hard, Make it Stick.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Brent Edward McNamara

BrightKey PR

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Brent Edward McNamara Connects Recovery and Addiction Counseling in Steady Change News Provided By BrightKey PR November 18, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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