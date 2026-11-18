WE Circle Awards 2026

WE Circle Awards 2026 - Gala party 2025

WE Circle Awards 2026 - Winners announcement 2025

WE Circle Awards 2026 - Gala Ceremony 2025

WE Circle Awards 2026 - Gala Ceremony in Naples 2025

The II edition of the WE Circle Awards introduces 7 competitive categories, an international jury representing 7 countries, and an 7ooo€ winner package.

- Lana Olifer & Alexa Skuba, WEMA Global.

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEMA Global, an international marketing agency specialising in the wedding, event and hospitality industries, has officially opened registration for the second edition of WE Circle Awards (Wedding & Event Circle Awards). The international initiative recognises businesses and professionals whose achievements, reputation, values and contributions help shape the wedding and event industries in their respective markets and beyond. Following its inaugural edition, which recognised six winners and concluded with an awards ceremony at Villa Fattorusso in Naples, Italy, WE Circle Awards returns with two additional competitive categories, an international panel of nine industry experts and a comprehensive PR and marketing package valued at €7,000 for each category winner.

Recognising the People Who Move the Industry Forward

In an industry heavily influenced by social media visibility, WE Circle Awards places particular emphasis on professional reputation, industry contribution, innovation, consistency and business standards. The awards recognise achievements over the past three years, allowing applicants to demonstrate sustained professional development, meaningful contributions and long-term impact.

“We didn't create WE Circle Awards to add another trophy to an industry that already has hundreds of them. We wanted to recognise the people and businesses whose contribution goes far beyond their commercial success.

Let's be clear: we all run businesses to make money. But some professionals also invest their time, knowledge and resources in helping their industry grow. They raise standards, share what they've learned, support others and create opportunities that benefit far more people than themselves.

And often, those making the greatest contribution are not the names everyone knows. Some work quietly, without a spotlight, yet their influence is felt across entire professional communities.

These are the people we want to bring forward. And with this second edition, we want that recognition to lead to something tangible: greater international visibility, stronger professional connections and new opportunities for their businesses,” said Lana Olifer & Alexa Skuba, WEMA Global.

Seven Award Categories Open for Applications

The 2026 edition welcomes applications across seven professional categories, representing different sectors of the wedding and event industries:

WE Destination Maestro - Wedding and event planners.

WE Iconic Venue - Hotels, wedding and event venues, and restaurants.

WE Design Visionary - Wedding designers and florists.

WE Destination Lens - Wedding photographers and videographers.

WE Editorial Crown - Digital and print wedding magazines, press, media platforms and industry directories.

WE Paper Couture - Wedding and event stationery creators.

WE Celebration Virtuoso - Entertainment professionals, including DJs, musical bands and other performers.

Applications are welcomed from professionals and businesses across Italy, France, Germany, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain and other international wedding and event markets, subject to the organisers' eligibility review.

Both independent professionals and established companies are invited to participate.

A €7,000 PR and Marketing Package for Every Category Winner

One of the most significant developments of the second edition is the introduction of a comprehensive winner benefits package designed to support international visibility, professional positioning and business development beyond the awards ceremony.

Each category winner will receive a package valued at €7,000, comprising: Editorial exposure, International PR, Social media promotion, Premium directory access, Professional network exposure, Winner recognition campaign.

Winners will also receive official award recognition, a trophy and priority consideration for relevant future WEMA Global initiatives. The package addresses a question many businesses face after winning an industry award: how can professional recognition be translated into meaningful marketing opportunities? By allocating resources to editorial content, international PR and sustained promotional activities, WE Circle Awards aims to extend the commercial relevance of winning well beyond the announcement itself.

An International Jury Representing Seven Countries

The second edition brings together nine established industry professionals with expertise spanning destination wedding planning, creative direction, photography, hospitality, media, professional education and international industry development.

The 2026 WE Circle Awards jury includes:

Kitzia Morales, Mexico - President and Founder of the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP) and Founder of KGroup Wellbeing Meetings.

Sarah Feyling, United Arab Emirates - International wedding and event planner, Sarah Feyling Consultants.

Meltem Bayazıt Tepeler, Türkiye - Founder and President of KM Events and Founder of Table Design Exhibition.

Guadalupe Álvarez, Mexico - Founder and Creative Director of Penzi Weddings & Events.

Rui Mota Pinto, Portugal - Experiential Wedding Author, international wedding designer and planner.

Martina H., Croatia - International destination wedding photographer, creative director and educator.

Jacqueline“Jax” Vizcaino, United States - Founder of Tinted Events Planning & Design and National President of WIPA.

Cristiana Simões, Portugal - CEO and Owner of Zankyou Portugal.

Margherita Di Somma, Italy - Senior Wedding & Event Planner at Bosco de' Medici Winery & Resort.

The panel also includes professionals representing five winning businesses from the inaugural edition, bringing their respective industry expertise into the next chapter of the initiative. Finalists will be assessed against five core criteria:

Reputation

Contribution

Visibility & Influence

Innovation & Evolution

Consistency & Standards

From Public Voting to Professional Evaluation

WE Circle Awards combines public voting with professional jury assessment through a multi-stage selection process. Public voting determines the three finalists in each competitive category, while the final decision rests with the international jury. The initial application process has been simplified for the second edition. Applicants are not required to prepare extensive portfolios or detailed presentations at the registration stage.

Following public voting, finalists will receive a professional questionnaire designed to explore their business development, achievements, values, industry contributions and future direction. The questionnaire also provides finalists with an opportunity to evaluate their own businesses from a broader strategic perspective - an aspect of the process that participants from the inaugural edition particularly appreciated.

The official awards timeline is as follows:

November 1 – December 25, 2026: Registration and application review.

January 10–31, 2027: International public voting.

February 1–5, 2027: Official finalist notifications.

February 8–21, 2027: Finalist questionnaire submissions.

February 23 – March 7, 2027: International jury evaluation.

March 11–12, 2027: Official winners announcement.

Further details regarding the awards celebration will be revealed at a later stage.

Building on the Inaugural Edition

The first edition of WE Circle Awards recognised five competitive category winners and presented an additional special recognition, the Wedding World Discovery Award, independently selected by WEMA Global. The inaugural winners included:

Penzi Weddings - Destination Maestro.

Bosco de' Medici - Iconic Venue.

Rui Mota Pinto - Design Visionary.

Martina H. Weddings - Destination Lens.

Zankyou Weddings Portugal - Editorial Crown.

Gabby Koya, A Flair to Remember - Wedding World Discovery Award.

The second edition builds upon this foundation, expanding the range of recognised professions and increasing investment in the long-term visibility of its winners.

Registration Is Now Open

Wedding and event professionals can submit their applications until December 25, 2026.

The participation fee is €55, payable once for the entire awards process. No additional participation fees are required for public voting, finalist evaluation or winner recognition.

Application deadline: December 25, 2026

Participation fee: €55

Official winners announcement: March 11–12, 2027

Full awards information:

we-circle-wedding-awards/

Registration:



First-edition results:

wema-circle-awards-2025/

About WE Circle Awards

WE Circle Awards (Wedding & Event Circle Awards) is an international industry recognition initiative created by WEMA Global to identify, celebrate and promote professionals and businesses contributing to the development of the wedding and event industries.

Through public participation, professional evaluation and dedicated marketing support, the initiative creates opportunities for industry professionals to strengthen their reputation, increase international visibility and receive recognition for their achievements and contributions.

About WEMA Global

WEMA Global is an international marketing agency specialising in hospitality marketing for weddings, events and corporate experiences. The agency connects destinations, hospitality businesses and event professionals through strategic marketing, international PR, digital platforms, business development initiatives and professional networks.

Website:



Oleksandra Skuba

WEMA Global

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WE Circle Awards Gala 2025

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