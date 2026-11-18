ANCEL's 2026 Black Friday Sale runs November 15–30, offering free automotive tools with qualifying purchases of $250, $450, or $700, plus double loyalty points for eligible members.

ANCEL's 2026 Black Friday promotion features diagnostic tools, including the DS600 BT, V6 Pro + HD, X7 HD, and BS200 Super Starter.

Running November 15–30, the promotion offers free automotive tools with qualifying purchases and double loyalty points for eligible members.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANCEL, a brand specializing in automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools, has launched its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, running from November 15 through November 30.Designed for car owners, DIY automotive enthusiasts, and professional technicians, the 16-day event offers free automotive tools with qualifying purchases and double loyalty points for eligible members, providing additional value as drivers prepare their vehicles for the winter season.Black Friday Offers Include Free Automotive Diagnostic and Maintenance ToolsDuring the promotion, customers shopping on the official ANCEL website can receive complimentary automotive tools when their orders reach specified spending thresholds.The promotion features three gift tiers:· Spend $250 or more: Receive an AS100 OBD2 Code Reader or an automotive endoscope, plus an ANCEL canvas bag.· Spend $450 or more: Receive an AD310 OBD2 Scanner, plus an ANCEL canvas bag.· Spend $700 or more: Receive a BM300 Pro Battery Monitor or an A202 OBD2 Digital Gauge, plus an ANCEL canvas bag.The complimentary tools are designed for a range of practical vehicle maintenance needs. The AS100 and AD310 help users read and clear supported OBD2 diagnostic trouble codes, while the automotive endoscope can assist with inspecting areas of a vehicle that are difficult to see directly.For drivers interested in monitoring battery condition and vehicle operating information, the BM300 Pro and A202 provide additional tools for everyday vehicle maintenance.For the $250 and $700 spending tiers, specific gifts will be allocated based on inventory availability.Supporting DIY Vehicle Diagnostics and Winter MaintenanceAs temperatures begin to drop, drivers may pay closer attention to battery condition, starting performance, and routine vehicle maintenance. For those who prefer to handle basic vehicle inspections themselves, having the right diagnostic tools can make maintenance more convenient.ANCEL offers a range of automotive diagnostic and maintenance equipment, including OBD2 code readers, all-system diagnostic scanners, battery testers, battery monitors, superstarter jump starter and vehicle inspection tools.Whether checking dashboard warning lights, monitoring battery condition, or investigating potential vehicle issues, these tools can help drivers access useful vehicle information and make more informed decisions about maintenance and repairs.The Black Friday promotion also gives vehicle owners an opportunity to explore tools suited to their individual needs. From beginners getting started with DIY vehicle diagnostics to experienced users looking to expand their garage tool collections, customers can select equipment based on their maintenance requirements.Double Loyalty Points for ANCEL MembersIn addition to the free gift offers, ANCEL is providing double loyalty points on qualifying purchases made by eligible members during the promotional period.This additional benefit is intended to provide greater value for returning customers when purchasing automotive diagnostic and maintenance equipment.Customers can visit the ANCEL Loyalty Program page to learn more about earning and redeeming points, as well as other available membership benefits.How to Participate in the ANCEL Black Friday SaleThe ANCEL 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion runs from November 15 through November 30, 2026, exclusively on the official ANCEL website.All complimentary gifts are available in limited quantities while supplies last. Each qualifying order is eligible for one applicable gift tier. Specific gifts will be allocated according to promotional terms and inventory availability.Double loyalty points are subject to applicable membership eligibility requirements and loyalty program terms.Customers are encouraged to review the full promotional terms and participating products before completing their purchases.Connect With ANCELFor more automotive maintenance tips, product updates, and discussions with fellow car owners, connect with ANCEL through its official channels:Facebook:YouTube: @AncelGlobalReddit Community:

Lily smith

ANCEL

+86 136 8290 0016

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ANCEL Launches 2026 Black Friday Sale With Free Automotive Tools and Double Loyalty Points News Provided By ANCEL November 18, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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