Amazing Portugal!: Stories and Snapshots from the Road by Kent Sorensen

Kent Sorensen pairs stories and photographs from years of car travel, moving between Lisbon, Porto and rural villages.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Amazing Portugal!: Stories and Snapshots from the Road, professional photographer Kent Sorensen brings a traveler's independence and a photographer's eye to journeys across Portugal. The book draws on trips he and his wife, Francine Hughes, took periodically over several years, combining personal travel accounts with images selected for their sense of place, light, and lived-in beauty.

Travel by car is central to the experience Sorensen describes. For him, the road offers access to a Portugal that cannot be experienced in the same way by bus, train, or air. The freedom to choose a destination and departure time gives these journeys their flexibility. He describes the country's highway system as both exceptional and safe, making it an important part of his account of independent exploration.

That exploration takes in Lisbon and Porto alongside rural villages. The range matters: Sorensen's appreciation of Portugal was not limited to its major cities or to its smaller communities. He and Hughes enjoyed stays in both, encountering the country's rich history and friendly inhabitants along the way. Their repeated visits supply the book with experiences from different journeys rather than a record of one trip alone.

The photographs grew out of a daily practice. Sorensen made images wherever the couple visited, then reviewed each day's work and chose the photographs he considered strongest. His selection was guided by more than the presence of spectacular scenery. He sought images that connected the character of a place with its light and the beauty of surroundings shaped by life, giving the photographic collection a specific visual emphasis.

Sorensen's stated attraction was to Portugal's beauty and calm rather than the flashy. That preference offers a way into the book for readers interested in travel photography that attends to atmosphere as well as destination. The images reflect what drew his attention during the journeys, while the accompanying stories place those observations within the couple's experience of traveling through the country together.

Sharing that record is the purpose Sorensen gives for including the photographs in the publication. The scenery provided rewarding photographic subjects, but his account also makes room for the new friends the couple made. Those encounters bring a personal dimension to the road journeys, alongside the visual record of the places they visited.

For readers drawn to Portugal, independent car travel, or the relationship between travel writing and photography, the book brings those interests together through one couple's sustained experience. Its combination of stories and selected images offers both an account of moving freely through the country and a close look at the qualities Sorensen chose to preserve from each day.

Kent Sorensen is a professional photographer who traveled through Portugal by car with his wife, Francine Hughes. Their journeys over several years provide the material for Amazing Portugal!: Stories and Snapshots from the Road.

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Kent Sorensen

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Amazing Portugal! explores the country's quiet beauty through a photographer's road journeys News Provided By BrightKey PR November 18, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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