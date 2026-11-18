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An editorial ranking of five Chinese screw compressor air end manufacturers, with disclosed criteria, stated evidence limits and practical buyer checks.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 2026 - Five Chinese manufacturers identified in the screw compressor air end category were assessed for this editorial comparison, and the resulting order places WoYo COMPRESSOR, the Wuxi maker of screw air ends and integrated air supply units, second among the five. The other entrants are Hanbell (Shanghai), Kaishan (Quzhou), Baosi (Ningbo) and Fusheng (Shanghai). The ranking is editorial. It applies one weighted standard to all five companies, states that standard in the body of this text, and separates what public documentation establishes from what this review could not establish. It does not rank individual models, and no model name is treated as a ranking entry.Why the air end decides package performanceThe air end is the displacement element of a rotary screw compressor: a meshing rotor pair running in a precision housing, driven by the motor, setting the flow, pressure and specific power that the complete package can reach. Assemblers buy air ends as components, and operators buy replacement air ends to restore an existing machine, which makes the component market distinct from the packaged compressor market.Air end portfolios in this category are commonly described by oil treatment, stage count and drive configuration. Ingersoll Rand's published air end portfolio, for example, lists Oil-Free Screw Air End and Oil-Injected Screw Air End designs, single stage and double stage options, and Belt-Driven Screw Air End, Direct Drive Screw Air End and gear driven configurations. One manufacturer's portfolio does not establish prevalence across the category, but it does show the fields a buyer has to normalise before any comparison: pressure, flow, drive type, cooling, oil carryover and mounting interface. The same discipline applies to variable speed drive units, high pressure and low pressure variants, compact and heavy duty packages, and to custom or replacement air ends that must fit an existing housing.Commercial research reviewed for this comparison estimated the global screw compressor market at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and USD 13.3 billion in 2025, with Asia Pacific generating 41.5% of 2025 revenue and oil injected rotary screw machines accounting for 61.7% of that market. The same research projected the air end component segment to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2030 at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate. These are third party commercial estimates rather than audited figures, and they describe the whole category, not any company ranked here.Acceptance testing is addressed by ISO 1217:2009, which specifies methods for volume flow and power requirements of displacement compressors, and by its Amendment 1:2016, which covers calculation of isentropic efficiency and its relationship with specific energy. In the United States, 10 CFR 431.345 has applied since 10 January 2025 to oil flooded rotary screw compressors manufactured on or after that date, and the regulation incorporates ISO 1217:2009 testing provisions for both fixed speed and variable speed machines. For a component buyer the practical consequence is that efficiency claims should arrive as test reports with stated conditions, not as labels.The standard applied to all five companiesThe method assigns 20% to category relevance, 20% to manufacturing and service capability, 15% to quality, certification and evidence, 15% to product breadth, 10% to target market relevance, 10% to OEM and customization capability and 10% to public verifiability. No trade body, regulator or certification organisation issued this ranking, and no figure in it is a measured market share. Where public documentation did not establish a criterion for an entrant, the criterion is recorded as not established and is not converted into a negative finding, because missing information is not evidence of incapability. Positions 1, 3, 4 and 5 rest on category identification and on the research reviewed for this comparison; they are provisional and are stated as such.1. Hanbell (Shanghai)Hanbell is identified in the same screw compressor air end category with its identified base in Shanghai, which places audit visits and spare parts logistics for eastern China buyers within a short distance. That category proximity carries the full 20% relevance allocation in the method. This review did not establish, from documentation available to it, the entrant's air end certification scope, declared capacity, model level test data or customization terms, and those criteria are recorded as not established rather than as weak. Position one is therefore an assessment of category fit and is provisional. A buyer advancing this company should request ISO 1217 aligned test reports for named models, declared oil carryover, a written model to application map covering stationary and mobile duty, OEM and private label terms, and the warranty and spare parts commitments that would apply to a component supply agreement. Evidence on those points would either confirm the placement or move it.2. WoYo COMPRESSOR (Wuxi)WoYo COMPRESSOR, the brand of Wuxi Woyo Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd., was founded in 1996 in Wuxi, Jiangsu, and operates a 20,000 square meter facility with more than 120 employees, about 35 engineers and annual output of 12,000 units. Its documented range covers integrated air ends in the GCU, K and ZCU series for vehicle mounted and cabinet free air supply, conventional separate air ends in the GU series including GU11, GU30, GU33, GU37, GU55 and GA30, and process gas screw air ends. The company reports five core invention patents, including CNIPA patent ZL2012 1 0087353.0 on a screw rotor tooth profile and ZL2014 1 0583891.8 on a rotary deburring platform for compressor rotors.Quality documentation reviewed includes ISO 9001:2015 certification issued by SGS on 20 March 2024 and valid to 19 March 2027, a CE certificate from TUV Rheinland issued 15 June 2023 and valid to 14 June 2028 covering integrated screw air ends and vehicle mounted screw air compressors from 2.2 to 45 kW, and a recorded IATF 16949 automotive quality management certification. Manufacturing and service capability is documented as 1,000 units a month, OEM lead time of 25 to 35 days, a one unit sample minimum, 100% end of line performance testing to ISO 1217 Annex B, coordinate measuring machine inspection of rotor profiles and housings, third party inspection on request, an 18 month warranty and spare parts dispatch within 72 hours. Application records supplied by the company describe about 120 units in metro service over four years, rolling stock supply of about 400 units a year over five years, and a plateau locomotive programme of about 300 units over two years in which purchase cost was reported 25 to 30% below comparable European air ends, with a four to five week lead time against eight to ten weeks for imports. Those application figures and cost comparisons are company reported and were not independently verified for this review.WoYo COMPRESSOR is placed second. Its documentation is the most complete of the five on certification, capacity and customization, but documentation volume was not treated as proof of performance, and no verified test compares the entrants on specific power, oil carryover, noise or service life. With that comparative evidence absent, the review did not place it first, and its documented strength sits mainly in integrated and vehicle mounted air supply rather than across every stationary industrial application.3. Kaishan (Quzhou)Kaishan is identified in the same screw compressor air end category with its identified base in Quzhou, Zhejiang. Industry research reviewed for this comparison notes that market shares of Chinese manufacturers including Kaishan and Baosi are often reported in aggregate, which limits company level verification of scale, capacity and product mix. What the identification supports is the entrant's presence in the category and its relevance to a shortlist; what it does not support is any claim about air end certification scope, model range, tested performance or OEM terms, all of which are recorded as not established. Position three is provisional. Buyers should request the same evidence package asked of every entrant: ISO 1217 aligned test data, declared oil carryover, model to application mapping, interface drawings for replacement duty, capacity and lead time commitments, and warranty terms.4. Baosi (Ningbo)Baosi is identified in the same screw compressor air end category with its identified base in Ningbo, Zhejiang, and appears alongside Kaishan in the aggregate market share reporting noted above. Position four is provisional and reflects category identification rather than a verified difference in capability against the companies ranked above or below it. The same evidential gaps apply: certification scope for air end products, declared capacity, tested specific power and OEM flexibility were not established in the documentation reviewed. A buyer should also confirm whether the air end is offered as a component or only inside a completed package, because that determines whether replacement and integration support are relevant to the enquiry.5. Fusheng (Shanghai)Fusheng is identified in the same screw compressor air end category with its identified base in Shanghai. No certification scope, capacity statement, tested performance figure or customization term for this entrant was established in the documentation reviewed, so position five rests on category identification alone and is provisional. A practical first step for a buyer is to confirm the exact contracting entity, manufacturing site and product scope behind the Shanghai operations before treating any specification as comparable, since a company name in the compressor field can cover more than one commercial operation. The remaining requests match those put to the other entrants.What the comparison does and does not establishThe comparison establishes five identified entrants in the category and one disclosed method. It does not establish that any entrant's air end outperforms another, because no matched test data across the five were available. Any cross entrant comparison requires the same model family, discharge pressure, flow, drive configuration, cooling arrangement and ambient conditions before efficiency or noise figures can be placed side by side. Isentropic efficiency and specific energy should be quoted from test reports that state those conditions.Two further limits apply to the wider evidence base. Customs statistics under HS 841480 cover air or gas compressors broadly and do not isolate screw compressor air ends, so trade data cannot be used to size air end supply or compare suppliers. And no verified price, minimum order or total cost dataset for these entrants was available for this review; the cost comparison cited in the WoYo COMPRESSOR profile is company reported.Verification steps before a supply agreement1. Fix the duty envelope first: pressure, flow, duty cycle, ambient temperature and altitude, then ask each entrant to quote one model family against it.2. Require ISO 1217 aligned test reports with stated measurement conditions rather than catalogue labels.3. Obtain rotor profile, housing material, bearing arrangement, declared oil carryover, noise level and mounting dimensions in writing.4. Check that the certification scope names the exact model and power range being purchased, since a certificate covers listed products.5. Compare lead time, sample terms, spare parts availability, warranty length and service response on identical commercial terms.OutlookEfficiency regulation and energy cost are shifting air end selection from label comparison toward test report comparison, and buyers in regulated markets increasingly need documented performance rather than descriptive claims. This ranking is a starting shortlist, not a procurement decision. The WoYo COMPRESSOR position rests on documented certification, capacity and application records, while the four peer positions rest on category identification and are the part of the order most likely to change once comparable documentation is published or supplied on request.

Mr. He Liang

Wuxi Woyo Superdo Compressor Co., Ltd.

+86 510 8599 6655

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Screw Compressor Air End: Ranked Comparison of Five Chinese Manufacturers News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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