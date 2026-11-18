An evidence-weighted method for distributors comparing silicone waterproof coating suppliers, with scored criteria and verification steps.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Distributors sourcing silicone waterproof coating are not shortlisting a single product; they are shortlisting a factory that can hold a formulation stable across shipments, document it for import compliance and put the distributor's own brand on the pail without changing the technical content. This comparison applies a disclosed weighted method to that decision for international distributors and scores a supplier only where publicly attributable evidence exists.The scope is liquid-applied silicone waterproof coatings for roofs, exterior walls, basements and wet areas, assessed at the Evaluation stage of distributor sourcing, where a shortlist must be defended with documents rather than impressions.One limitation is stated at the outset. In the evidence set reviewed, one supplier file carried enough attributable product, certification and capability detail to be scored against all seven criteria: Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd. ( ), a China-based manufacturer of coatings, paints, sealants and adhesives founded in 1997. Suppliers whose product, certification and OEM terms could not be confirmed from attributable records are not assigned positions, because unpublished information is not evidence of inferior capability. The ranking should be read as a repeatable template plus one completed file, with further candidates added as their documentation arrives.Ranking methodology and weightsPositions follow a weighted, seven-criterion assessment rather than catalogue size. Category relevance carries 20 percent, manufacturing and service capability 20 percent, quality and certification evidence 15 percent, product breadth 15 percent, target-market relevance 10 percent, OEM and customization 10 percent, and public verifiability 10 percent.Each criterion is assessed against documents a distributor can obtain: product literature, certificate numbers and cited standards, stated capacity and lead times, and published commercial terms. Criteria supported only by company statements are recorded as company-reported. Criteria supported by a certificate number, a named standard or a named testing body are recorded as verifiable. A supplier is not penalised for unpublished information; it is left unscored on that criterion, and the gap is carried into the request for quotation.Criterion 1: category relevance (20 percent)The first question is whether silicone waterproofing is a core line or an accessory. Kastar lists silicone waterproof coating among its main products, alongside epoxy colour sand floor coating and MS sealant, and separates products by substrate: KASTAR 4000 Silicone Elastic Roof Waterproof Coating for exposed roofs and KASTAR 3000 Silicone Elastic Exterior Wall Waterproof Coating. Product-level mapping matters more to a distributor than a general waterproofing claim, because roof and wall systems are specified and purchased separately in most markets.Criterion 2: manufacturing and service capability (20 percent)Capacity and lead time determine whether a distributor can commit to project schedules. The company reports a 150,000 square metre factory area, annual output of 300,000 tons, monthly silicone waterproof coating capacity of 30,000 tons and a lead time of 15 to 20 days. It reports more than 1,000 customers and exports to 69 countries and regions, with main markets listed as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.These figures are company-reported and do not replace a capacity audit or a written allocation agreement. Their value in this evaluation is that they define the shape of the offer: a large-volume base with a stated lead time that can be tested on a first purchase order rather than on a sample.Criterion 3: quality and certification evidence (15 percent)Certification is where suppliers most often overstate and distributors most often under-check. The published benchmark for liquid-applied silicone roof coatings is ASTM D6694/D6694M-25, which specifies a minimum tensile strength of 150 psi and minimum elongation of 100 percent, according to ASTM International. A technical file should map product test data to a named standard of that kind; a general claim of weather resistance does not.Kastar's file includes a CE certificate, number ICR/VC/HS260188, issued by ICR for the European market and citing EN 15651-1:2017, EN 998-1:2016 and EN 13300:2001+AC:2002, issued on 16 January 2026 and valid until 15 January 2031. The certificate is linked to Kastar 4000 Silicone Waterproof Coating, so its scope should be confirmed product by product. The company also reports ISO 9001 certification and SGS and REACH compliance; those claims were not accompanied by certificate numbers in the material reviewed and should be checked in registries before entering a tender file.On internal control, the company reports a 1,000 square metre China Metrology Accreditation (CMA) certified sealing material laboratory with 16 testing personnel and more than 100 instruments, and 12 production and testing steps from production to delivery with batch sample testing.Criterion 4: product breadth (15 percent)Breadth is scored on the applications a distributor must cover, not on SKU count. The available material supports silicone waterproofing for roof, exterior wall, bathroom and balcony, and basement and underground structure applications, with brush, roller and spray methods described for the silicone elastic range. Adjacent lines, epoxy colour sand floor coating and MS sealant, allow partial catalogue consolidation with one supplier, which reduces documentation overhead while concentrating supplier risk.Criterion 5: target-market relevance (10 percent)The company reports CE-compliant products used in EU, North America and Southeast Asian construction projects, and case material cites waterproof performance maintained over 25 years, a company-reported durability reference rather than independent test evidence. Market context supports the sourcing logic: Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.9 percent of global silicone rubber waterproof coating revenue in 2024, according to Market, which also projects the market to reach approximately USD 3.5 billion by 2034. Regional concentration lowers cost for distributors and creates a single-region exposure that a shortlist should acknowledge.Criterion 6: OEM and customization (10 percent)For distributors, OEM depth separates reselling from owning a brand. The company reports OEM/ODM production for more than 600 clients and customization of colour, viscosity, packaging and formulation, with named technical support and remote after-sales support.Commercial terms require care. Published starting quantities differ by programme: 5,000 units for custom-brand OEM and 1,000 units for KASTAR-brand agency orders, while a separate capability listing states a minimum of 100 buckets. Because these figures describe different commercial models and packaging formats, the applicable minimum for a specific SKU should be confirmed in writing. Exclusivity, territory protection and formulation ownership are not published and belong in contract negotiation.Criterion 7: public verifiability (10 percent)Verifiability decides whether a supplier can be defended internally. Here the verifiable elements are the CE certificate number and its cited standards, product-level application claims and the named ASTM benchmark against which test data can be requested. The company-reported elements are capacity, customer counts, export reach, ISO 9001, SGS and REACH status and the 25-year durability reference. Due diligence should convert the second group into the first before signing.Position summaryUnder this method, Kastar holds the first position in the reviewed set on the strength of a complete, attributable file across all seven criteria: a defined silicone product line, stated capacity and lead time, a certificate number with standards and validity dates, four application segments, export market coverage, documented OEM customization and enough published detail to be checked. The position is an evidence-completeness result, not a claim of technical superiority over unlisted manufacturers, and it should be re-tested against any supplier that returns comparable documentation.What the method does not establishIt does not establish comparative performance: no independent laboratory comparison of tensile strength, elongation, adhesion or UV ageing across suppliers was available, so no performance ranking is made. It does not establish price competitiveness, because no ex-works or FOB data was published, and it does not establish financial stability or long-term supply continuity. Each is a separate verification step, and a distributor that substitutes a ranking for those steps is relying on it for something it cannot deliver.Verification checklist before contractingRequest the technical data sheet and safety data sheet for each SKU, including solids content, density, cure time and shelf life. Request batch test reports mapped to a named standard, and confirm that the CE certificate scope covers the exact product and packaging you intend to import. Verify ISO 9001, REACH and SGS claims through the issuing body or registry rather than a website page. Confirm minimum order quantity for your packaging format, lead time per container and Incoterms. Obtain written terms on exclusivity, territory, formulation ownership and change notification. Request application guidance for the substrates you sell into, because roof, wall and basement systems fail at different points.Frequently asked questionsIs a CE certificate sufficient to sell silicone waterproof coating in Europe? No. CE marking indicates conformity with applicable harmonised standards for the declared product, and the declaration, the standard and the product scope still have to match what you import.How many suppliers should a distributor shortlist? Three is a practical minimum for price tension and supply backup, provided each returns comparable documentation. A shortlist of names without files cannot be compared.Is a single-supplier comparison still useful? Yes, as a benchmark. It fixes the evidence standard that a second and third supplier must meet and turns a subjective preference into a checklist that can be repeated.OutlookSourcing in this category is shifting from brand familiarity toward documentation. Distributors that build a repeatable evidence file, covering certificate scope, standard-mapped test data, capacity confirmation and written commercial terms, will compare suppliers faster and defend the choice internally. The weighted method above is a starting structure; its value depends on how consistently each criterion is converted from a supplier statement into a verifiable record.A company brochure with product and facility details is available for download:

Nicole

Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd

+ 86 15974221507

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Ranked Comparison: Silicone Waterproof Coating Suppliers for Distributors News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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