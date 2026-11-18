SGS's laboratory in Bentonville now offers International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) Series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7D testing capabilities

SGS strengthens Bentonville packaging testing services, supporting product protection and packaging optimization for global supply chains.

- Eric To, Head of Consumer Product/Chemistry/Bike, SGSBAAR, SWITZERLAND, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded the packaging testing capabilities available at its laboratory in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA, strengthening support for manufacturers, retailers and e-commerce businesses seeking to improve package performance, reduce transit damage and improve supply chain efficiency.Organizations face increasing pressure to balance product protection with packaging efficiency, sustainability objectives and evolving market requirements. Regulations such as the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) place greater emphasis on reducing packaging waste, improving recyclability and minimizing material use without compromising product protection.To help organizations address these challenges, the Bentonville laboratory now offers International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) Series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7D testing capabilities. These services provide valuable insights into packaging performance under real-world distribution conditions, helping businesses identify improvement opportunities and make more informed packaging decisions.Expanded testing capabilities can help businesses:.Reduce product damage, loss and returns.Improve customer satisfaction and brand protection.Optimize packaging design and material use.Support packaging and sustainability initiatives.Evaluate packaging for retail and e-commerce distribution.Strengthen supply chain performance and resilienceThe Bentonville laboratory also supports retailer-specific testing programs, including Amazon and Sam's Club protocols, helping businesses meet retailer requirements and assess package performance across retail and e-commerce supply chains.Eric To, Head of Consumer Product/Chemistry/Bike, SGS, said: "Businesses are under increasing pressure to deliver products safely, efficiently and sustainably. Our expanded ISTA testing services in Bentonville help customers better understand how their packaging performs, reduce the risk of transit damage and identify opportunities to optimize designs while meeting evolving retailer, regulatory and supply chain requirements."The expanded capabilities further strengthen SGS's global network of ISTA-recognized laboratories, providing customers with access to trusted transit packaging testing services across key manufacturing, distribution and retail markets.Stakeholders can discover more about SGS packaging services here.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

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SGS expands ISTA packaging testing capabilities at Bentonville laboratory News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing November 18, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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