Canada Vows to Expand Russia Sanctions While Ukraine War Continues
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that Ottawa would continue tightening economic restrictions against Moscow for as long as the war in Ukraine remains ongoing.
"Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on," Carney told reporters during a press conference in Shenzhen, southern China.
His comments followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that "instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion" had "outlived their usefulness" and were no longer effective.
Carney rejected that assessment, describing sanctions as "absolutely necessary" in response to what he called an "illegal and unjustified war." He also accused Putin of "lying about the situation on the ground."
"Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past," said Carney.
The Canadian leader stressed that his government coordinates with international partners to adjust sanctions as developments unfold. He highlighted efforts to target Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, along with financial institutions supporting Moscow.
Carney was also asked about former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's direct approach toward Putin in 2014, when Harper reportedly said he would shake hands with the Russian leader while telling him to "get out of Ukraine." Carney expressed full agreement with Harper's stance.
"I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear," he said when asked whether he would deliver a similarly direct message to Putin.
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and organizations, as well as over 700 vessels, since 2014. Ottawa has linked the measures to what it describes as violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside serious and systematic human rights abuses.
In its latest move, the Canadian government added 38 entities and 24 individuals to its sanctions list, continuing its efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia.
"Sanctions are very real, and they're going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on," Carney told reporters during a press conference in Shenzhen, southern China.
His comments followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Wednesday that "instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion" had "outlived their usefulness" and were no longer effective.
Carney rejected that assessment, describing sanctions as "absolutely necessary" in response to what he called an "illegal and unjustified war." He also accused Putin of "lying about the situation on the ground."
"Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are thing of the past," said Carney.
The Canadian leader stressed that his government coordinates with international partners to adjust sanctions as developments unfold. He highlighted efforts to target Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, along with financial institutions supporting Moscow.
Carney was also asked about former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's direct approach toward Putin in 2014, when Harper reportedly said he would shake hands with the Russian leader while telling him to "get out of Ukraine." Carney expressed full agreement with Harper's stance.
"I don't think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada's position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear," he said when asked whether he would deliver a similarly direct message to Putin.
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and organizations, as well as over 700 vessels, since 2014. Ottawa has linked the measures to what it describes as violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside serious and systematic human rights abuses.
In its latest move, the Canadian government added 38 entities and 24 individuals to its sanctions list, continuing its efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia.
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