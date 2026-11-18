MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 18 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur arrested three Myanmar nationals and seized narcotic substances worth Rs 22.18 crore from their possession, officials said on Wednesday, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered in a separate operation.

A police official said that a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon-and-search operation at Bashikhong Maril, Khoidum Pat, under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

The recovered arms and ammunition included one.303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), one AK Ghatak rifle, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), one.303 rifle, four single-barrel guns, one double-barrel gun, two pistols and six handheld radio sets.

The seized items were handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further necessary action.

In a separate operation, a team of Manipur Police from Behiang Police Station arrested three Myanmar nationals from Behiang village in Churachandpur district in connection with the possession of narcotic substances.

The arrested persons have been identified as Paukhanpiang Milun (38), Liansianminthang Milun (27) and Paukhantuang Milun (27). All three are residents of Teddim Township in neighbouring Myanmar.

During the operation, the police seized approximately 7.4 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba or party tablets, and 3 kg of opium from their possession. Three mobile phones and two Kenbo motorcycles were also seized. The total estimated value of the seized narcotic substances is Rs 22.18 crore.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act, and further investigation is underway.

Manipur and Mizoram have emerged as major drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast, largely due to their long and porous international borders with Myanmar and geographical proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's major illicit narcotics-producing regions.

Six districts of Mizoram and five districts of Manipur share a combined 910-km-long international border with Myanmar, making the two northeastern states particularly vulnerable to cross-border drug smuggling.

The Golden Triangle, comprising parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, has long been identified as a major hub for the production and trafficking of illicit narcotics, including synthetic drugs.

Porous international borders, coupled with difficult geographical terrain, pose significant challenges for security agencies in preventing the movement of narcotics and dismantling cross-border drug-trafficking networks.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested a person in connection with a theft case registered at Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. The accused has been identified as Nameirakpam Ranjit Singh (31), a resident of Heirok Heitupokpi, who was reportedly residing at Keirak Maning Leikai.

During the investigation, police recovered several gold ornaments and jewellery items, including chains, earrings, rings, bracelets and other ornaments, based on information provided by the arrested person. Additionally, Rs 50,000 in cash and a Chevrolet Beat car were seized.

Further investigation into the case is underway.