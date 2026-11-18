MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Nov 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday and discussed strategic convergence and economic security cooperation.

India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, and other officials were also present at the meeting. Kishida also serves as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote, "Pleased to meet Former PM and Chairman of the Japan-India Association Fumio Kishida today in Tokyo. Discussed our strategic convergence and economic security cooperation. Appreciate his consistent support to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Fumio Kishida served as Japan's Prime Minister from October 4, 2021, to October 1, 2024.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Japan to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2).

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo will be co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Japan's Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the dialogue, both sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments, and reaffirm the shared commitment of the two nations to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Defence statement.

Building on the momentum from their interactions in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October, Singh and Koizumi will discuss advancing defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, and deepening industrial partnerships.

"India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in shared democratic values, mutual trust and converging strategic interests. The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational and industrial synergy between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.