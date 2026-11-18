MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal, an alleged supporter of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from the United States in connection with the Rajpura-Shambhu railway track blast case, an official statement said.

According to the NIA, Surinder Singh was detained by US authorities and deported to India in coordination with the American government. He was subsequently taken into custody upon arrival in Delhi.

The arrest relates to the April 27, 2026, explosion on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab.

Investigators have alleged that the blast was orchestrated by KZF operatives as part of a broader conspiracy aimed at promoting terrorist activities, disturbing communal harmony, and destabilising law and order in the state.

The agency's investigation revealed that following the blast, Surinder Singh allegedly uploaded a video on Facebook glorifying the incident and expressing support for those involved in the conspiracy.

The video reportedly praised the deceased accused Jagroop Singh, who died while executing the blast, and projected him as a martyr.

The NIA also alleged that Surinder Singh referred to the banned KZF as a "Qaumi Organisation" and hailed designated terrorist Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta as the "general of the Qaum".

During the course of the investigation, the NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Surinder Singh. Officials said he is also facing multiple criminal cases registered across different districts of Punjab.

With his arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the Rajpura-Shambhu railway blast case has risen to eight.

The NIA said its probe into the larger conspiracy remains underway, with investigators examining the role of foreign-based associates and efforts to dismantle terror-support networks, funding channels, and logistical infrastructure linked to the case.

The investigation is continuing.