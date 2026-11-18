MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Seems like Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in Gujarat. On Wednesday, the 'Sardar Ji' actor uploaded a video from his visit to the Girnar Parvat on social media.

The clip showed Diljit doing the trek with his team, after which he was seen using a cable car. The 'Jatt & Juliet' actor revealed in the post that he wanted to go by stairs. We could also see Diljit offering prayers at the temple.

He further added the 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' track from 'Ramayana' in the background.

For the caption, Diljit wrote, "GIRNAR PARVAT (Mountain and folded hands emoji) Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago (Erupting volcano emoji) Gujarat 🇮🇳 (sic)."

For those who do not know, Girnar Parvat (Mount Girnar) is a famous sacred mountain located near Junagadh, Gujarat. It is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for both Hindus and Jains.

As part of his ongoing Aura Tour, Diljit will be performing in Ahmedabad on November 21, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During his stay in the city, Diljit decided to enjoy the wildlife as he visited the GIR National Park Safari.

On Tuesday, the singer and actor posted a video of himself from the Safari. He was seen soaking in the view with a camera and binoculars as he was traveling through the jungle in a jeep. We could also see lions and other wild animals during the Safari.

"GIR National Park Safari Gujarat 🇮🇳 AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 (Globe emoji) (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently performed in Indore as part of his Aura Tour where he openly expressed his displeasure amid restrictions on 4 of his songs.

He said during the performance,“Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte (Don't sing this, don't sing that, you can't do this, you can't do that)”.

The Child Protection authorities flagged Diljit's songs 'Patiala Peg', '5 Taara', 'Case' and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda', raising concerns over the possible impact of these tracks on children.