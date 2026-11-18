MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Wednesday, approved 14 proposals, including funds for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Buxar with Bhagalpur.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 66.58 crore for preparing the DPR for the ambitious expressway project, which is expected to improve connectivity across several districts and boost trade, industry and investment.

The proposed expressway will start from Buxar and pass through Arwal, Jehanabad, Rajgir and Sikandra, near Bhimbandh in Munger district, before reaching Bhagalpur.

There is also a proposal to connect it with the proposed Raxaul-Haldia highway in the future.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a cancer hospital on the premises of Sadar Hospital in Gangwara, Darbhanga.

The facility will be operated by the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, and will focus on treating head and neck cancers.

It is expected to benefit patients from Darbhanga and neighbouring districts.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an IIT Research Park in Patna at an estimated cost of Rs 305 crore.

The CUBE Institute of IIT Madras has been appointed as the principal consultant and project management consultant.

The facility is expected to promote scientific research, technological innovation and startup activities in the state.

To encourage mining-related investment, the government approved resource assessment, fixation of reserve prices and timelines for the proposed e-auction of the Majos and Bhanta magnetite (iron ore) blocks in Jamui and the Pindara copper-lead-zinc block in Banka.

The Cabinet also approved a state guarantee for a loan of Rs 11,200 crore to the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

The funds will support foodgrain procurement during the Rabi and Kharif marketing seasons of the 2026-27 financial year.

The decision is aimed at ensuring smooth procurement operations and timely payments to farmers.

The Chief Minister said strengthening the procurement system and ensuring remunerative prices for farmers remained a priority.

In the renewable energy sector, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 482.82 crore for installing 10-kW on-grid solar power systems in Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans constructed or being built by the Panchayati Raj Department.

The initiative is expected to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and improve the delivery of rural public services.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 124 permanent posts at the headquarters and regional offices of the Information Technology Department.

These positions will support e-governance, planning and project implementation, with the aim of improving digital services and making government facilities more accessible to people.

The decisions are expected to provide fresh momentum to infrastructure development, healthcare, research, renewable energy and digital governance across Bihar.