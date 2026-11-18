MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nadim Zidan says the decision signals a new era for global mobility, investment and wealth strategy Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November 2026 – The Caribbean nation that pioneered investor citizenship is closing the chapter. On 13 November 2026, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew officially announced that the country will wind down its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, which has operated since 1984. The announcement is a landmark for investors, advisers and families across the Gulf and beyond who have relied on second passports as part of their global planning.

Why the European Union pushed for the shutdown:

The decision follows sustained pressure from Brussels. In December 2025, Regulation (EU) 2025/2441 took effect, making the mere operation of a CBI program legal grounds for the European Union to suspend a country's Schengen visa waiver. In June 2026, the European Commission wrote to the five Eastern Caribbean CBI nations – St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada and St. Lucia – giving them until 1 June 2028 to phase out their programs or lose visa-free travel to the 29-country Schengen Area.

Prime Minister Drew noted that losing Schengen access and facing potential international banking restrictions would hurt local citizens and businesses far more than ending the passport scheme.

Where the Caribbean stands today:

St. Kitts and Nevis' program remains open for applications while the government negotiates the exact closure timeline with Brussels. Current passport holders will retain their citizenship and travel rights.

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed plans to wind down his country's program, proposing a 2030 transition deadline while requesting financial transition support from the EU. Dominica, Grenada and St. Lucia received the same directive and are actively negotiating their responses ahead of the European Commission's December 2026 review.

What the shift means for UAE investors and wealth strategy:

For the UAE's investor community, the shift reinforces a trend already visible across global markets: mobility is moving from transactional to substance-driven. Nadim Zidan, an entrepreneur and thought leader in cryptocurrency and investments, believes the change will reshape how high-net-worth individuals approach wealth protection.

“This is a defining moment for the global mobility industry. Governments are making it clear that residency and citizenship must be underpinned by genuine ties, and investors who built their strategies around a single passport need to start thinking about resilience, diversification and long-term substance.”

- Nadim Zidan, Entrepreneur, Crypto and Investments Thought Leader

Zidan stressed that the end of the CBI era should not be read as the end of global opportunity.

“The smartest investors will not panic. They will treat this as a signal to build portfolios, residency options and digital-asset strategies that are compliant, transparent and future-proof. The UAE is already a model of how to attract global talent and capital through real economic substance.”

- Nadim Zidan

Industry observers expect demand for remaining programs to rise sharply before closure timelines are finalised, though regulators have signalled that the direction of travel is clear. Investors are advised to seek independent legal and tax advice, verify official timelines directly with government sources, and avoid decisions driven by urgency alone.