As one of Kia's best-selling SUV, the new Kia Sportage returns with a highly anticipated confident, bold new design, featuring connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system and Kia Connect. Offering a versatile range of high-performance powertrains including 2.0 MPI and 1.5T GDI with FWD options, as well as Nu PE 2.0 GDI HEV. Improved safety features, premium Harman/Kardon audio, and sophisticated interior enhancements tailored to Middle Eastern customers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Kia Middle East and Africa today announced the regional launch of the new Kia Sportage. As one of Kia's global best-selling models, the new Sportage arrives in the Middle East markets with a bold new design, pioneering cabin technology, and a versatile suite of powertrains engineered to meet the diverse lifestyle demands of the region. The launch reinforces Kia's broader vision as a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider in advancing customer-centric innovation through smarter, safer and more connected mobility experiences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Kia Sportage is Kia's best-selling SUV and has maintained a formidable reputation in the region, competing in one of the fastest growing and most competitive SUV segments. This latest iteration represents a significant leap forward, demonstrating Kia's commitment to continuously evolving its products to exceed changing customer expectations through innovative design, enhanced technology, and convenience.

Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia, commented:“The Sportage has long been one of Kia's defining global models, and its continued success in the Middle East reflects the region's growing demand for SUVs that combine bold design, advanced technology and everyday versatility. This latest evolution underscores our commitment as a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider to delivering innovations that enhance the ownership experience while meeting the diverse needs of customers across the GCC and Iraq through improved connectivity, enhanced performance, and elevated safety.”

To cater to a wide range of driving preferences, the new Sportage offers an expanded powertrain lineup that delivers an optimal balance of performance, efficiency and everyday versatility. Customers can choose the highly efficient 2.0 MPI engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission (2WD), or the responsive 1.5T GDI turbocharged engine matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission, available in both 2WD and a newly introduced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration for greater confidence and traction across urban roads and more challenging regional terrains.

For customers seeking greater fuel efficiency without compromising performance, the new Sportage also introduces the new Nu PE 2.0 GDI Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) powertrain, delivering a combined output of 201 ps and 35.7 kgf·m of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2WD configuration. Designed to deliver a smoother and more intelligent driving experience, the hybrid model features adaptive regenerative braking that automatically optimises energy recovery based on road conditions and navigation data, a new Baby Mode that delivers gentler acceleration and reduced parking impact for enhanced passenger comfort, and hybrid-specific displays that provide real-time energy flow and fuel efficiency insights for greater convenience behind the wheel.

This robust performance is matched by a dramatic exterior redesign. Adopting Kia's striking“Star-map” signature lighting, the SUV features vertically shaped LED headlamps with an optional 4-cube projection LED system, matching rear LED star-map signature lighting, a Dynamic Welcome Light system, and newly styled aerodynamic Alloy Wheels. For customers seeking a more distinctive appearance, the X-Line grade introduces exclusive design elements including a dedicated radiator grille, black exterior badging, unique front bumper styling, exclusive 19-inch black alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rails, creating a bolder and more rugged character.

The cabin has undergone a complete digital transformation, centred around a panoramic curved 12.3-inch display housing Kia's next-generation ccNC (connected car Navigation Cockpit) infotainment system. Serving as the vehicle's central digital operating system, ccNC unifies navigation, digital clusters, and infotainment into a single, smartphone-intuitive graphical user interface with faster processing speeds, simplified menu structures, and enhanced graphics. For the first time, the Sportage introduces Kia Connect, bringing a suite of remote-control services directly to the driver's smartphone. Complementing these connected services is Digital Key capability, allowing drivers to securely access and start the vehicle using their smartphone for greater everyday convenience. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates ensure the vehicle's navigation and onboard software remain continuously up to date. Reflecting Kia's vision for software-defined mobility, these connected technologies enable the vehicle to continuously evolve through seamless digital updates and enhanced connected services throughout the ownership experience. A newly available 10-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) projects essential driving information onto the windshield, helping drivers stay informed while keeping their attention on the road.

The interior environment's Quality is exceptional, utilising refined materials engineered to resist fingerprints on high-touch surfaces. New, premium interior colour options have been introduced, including the warm“Iced Coffee” theme for Base and Mid trims, and a sophisticated“Terracotta Brown” reserved exclusively for the rugged X-Line trim. Every journey is made more enjoyable with a high-fidelity Harman/Kardon audio system, integrated Ambient Lighting, a Surround View Monitor (SVM), and a fast Wireless Charger.

Designed to inspire greater confidence and peace of mind on every journey, the new Sportage is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced active safety technologies. The upgraded Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) now feature Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2) to protect against intersection hazards, Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and the intuitive Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC 2). Additional safety and accessibility systems include Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA), a full suite of Parking Distance Warning sensors covering the Front, Side, and Rear.

The new Kia Sportage will roll out progressively across markets in the Middle East and Africa, with launch dates, specifications, and trim availability varying by country. Customers are invited to contact their local authorised Kia distributor to confirm market arrival dates, local specifications, pricing, and to register for an exclusive test drive experience.

Kia Corporation About Us:

Kia ( ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.