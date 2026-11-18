(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A revenue beat of around 6% and a $130 billion forecast ease fears that AI demand is cooling. Narrowing margins and a leadership transition mean the recovery still has to be earned. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | 18 November 2026

KEY TAKEAWAYS A strong beat: revenue of $115.8 billion was around 6% above expectations, and adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share also beat forecasts. Data centre revenue rose 110% year on year to $107.6 billion. A stronger outlook: fourth-quarter guidance of $130 billion is about 4% ahead of the $125.2 billion estimate, suggesting AI infrastructure demand remains robust. The counterpoint: gross margin of 74.8% in the third quarter is expected to slip to 71%–72% next quarter, and the forecast assumes no China data centre compute revenue. Market reaction: shares are up roughly 4% post-market after a sharp sell-off from October's highs, but rebuilding confidence will take more than one strong quarter.

A strong answer to fears that AI demand is cooling

NVIDIA's third-quarter results offer a strong answer to concerns that demand for AI infrastructure is cooling. Revenue reached $115.8 billion, around 6% above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share also beat forecasts. Data centre revenue rose 110% from a year earlier to $107.6 billion.

The outlook was strong too: NVIDIA guided for $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, about 4% ahead of the $125.2 billion estimate. That suggests AI infrastructure demand remains robust. The counterpoint: margins and China

The counterpoint is profitability: after a 74.8% third-quarter gross margin, NVIDIA expects margins of 71%–72% next quarter. Its forecast also assumes no China data centre compute revenue, leaving that market as a potential source of upside or continued uncertainty. Investors take some reassurance

As a result, NVIDIA shares are trading roughly 4% higher in the post-market. After the sharp sell-off from October's highs, the reaction suggests investors are taking some reassurance from the scale of the beat. Whether it becomes a sustained recovery will depend on more than one strong quarter: the stock still needs to rebuild confidence after a steep decline. Life after Huang: a leadership test

Jensen Huang's departure creates a leadership test for NVIDIA at a moment when its business is still expanding rapidly. CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Her long tenure gives the company continuity, and NVIDIA says its customer commitments and product roadmap remain on track. The strong third-quarter results support that message in the near term.

The harder question is whether NVIDIA can preserve the strategic advantage Huang helped build.

- Daniela Hathorn

Huang was closely associated with product direction, major customer relationships and the wider AI ecosystem. His exit is unlikely to change orders already committed, but could matter more when NVIDIA makes its next round of decisions on products, partnerships and investment. That gives competitors an opening to pitch alternatives to customers seeking a second supplier.

It does not mean NVIDIA's position will erode quickly: its installed systems, software ecosystem and existing commitments give it considerable staying power. For the stock, investors will be watching whether the next CEO can retain key talent, keep the roadmap moving and turn today's exceptional demand into lasting growth.

What it means for the Gulf:

Gulf investors have a direct stake in this story. The region is investing heavily in AI and data-centre capacity, and NVIDIA's numbers show how strong global demand remains for the chips behind it. The timing matters too: the results landed after the US market close, so Gulf traders will be reacting to the move as Wednesday's session begins.

Market Analysis | Artificial Intelligence and Technology | Nvidia results

Nvidia responds to AI skeptics, but the real test begins after Huang

Revenues exceeded expectations by about 6% and guidance of $130 billion dispelled concerns about slowing demand for artificial intelligence, but shrinking margins and a shift in leadership mean that recovery still needs to be proven.

Key Points Strong exceeding expectations: Revenues reached $115.8 billion, about 6% higher than expectations, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.68 exceeded expectations. Data center revenues rose 110% year-over-year to $107.6 billion. Stronger guidance: Q4 guidance is at $130 billion, about 4% above the market estimate of $125.2 billion, indicating that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. The flip side: The gross profit margin reached 74.8% in the third quarter and is expected to decline to 71%–72% in the next quarter. Forecasts assume the absence of computing revenue from data centers from China. Market reaction: Nvidia shares rise about 4% in post-close trading following a sharp sell-off from the October highs, but restoring confidence requires more than one strong quarter.

By Daniela Hawthorne, Senior Market Analyst at Capital | November 18, 2026

A strong response to concerns about slowing demand for artificial intelligence

Nvidia's third-quarter results provide a strong response to concerns about slowing demand for AI infrastructure. Revenues reached $115.8 billion, about 6% above expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.68 also exceeded expectations. Data center revenues increased 110% compared to last year to reach $107.6 billion.

The guidance was also strong, as the company forecasted revenues of $130 billion in the fourth quarter, about 4% higher than the market estimate of $125.2 billion, indicating that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. The other side: margins and China

The other side is profitability: after the gross profit margin reached 74.8% in the third quarter, Nvidia expects it to decline to 71%–72% in the next quarter. Its forecasts also assume no revenue from computing in data centers from China, leaving this market a potential source of additional gains or continued uncertainty. Investors Draw Some Reassurance

As a result, Nvidia's stock is up about 4% in after-hours trading. After the sharp sell-off from the October highs, the reaction suggests investors are drawing some reassurance from the volume of exceeded expectations. But turning that into a sustainable recovery will depend on more than one strong quarter; the stock still needs to rebuild confidence after a sharp decline. Post Huang: Test Drive

At the same time, Jensen Huang's departure puts NVIDIA under a leadership test at a time when its business is still rapidly expanding. CFO Colette Criss is serving as interim CEO while the Board is seeking a permanent successor. Its long track record at the company provides a degree of continuity, and Nvidia says its commitments to customers and product map remain on track. Strong third-quarter results support this message in the near term.

The more difficult question is whether Nvidia can maintain the strategic advantage that Huang helped build.

- Daniela Hawthorne

Huang's name has been closely linked to product orientation, senior customer relationships, and the broader AI ecosystem. His departure is unlikely to change the already committed orders, but it could be more influential when NVIDIA makes its next round of decisions regarding products, partnerships, and investments. This gives competitors the opportunity to offer alternatives to customers seeking a second supplier.

But that doesn't mean Nvidia's position will deteriorate quickly; customers' installed systems, software systems, and existing commitments give it great resilience. As for the stock, investors will be watching to see if the next CEO can retain key talent, maintain the product map pace, and turn today's exceptional demand into sustained growth. What does this mean for the Gulf?

Gulf investors have a direct interest in this story. The region is heavily investing in AI capabilities and data centers, and Nvidia's figures demonstrate the strength of global demand for the chips they rely on. Timing is also important: the results were released after the US markets closed, meaning Gulf traders will react to the move as Wednesday's session begins.