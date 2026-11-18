MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From its Dubai beginnings to the Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, and the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the homegrown UAE concept celebrates a year of growth, hospitality, and community connections Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: Ibn AlBahr is celebrating the first anniversaries of its Abu Dhabi and Doha restaurants, marking an important chapter in the journey of the homegrown UAE concept. Building on its established presence in Dubai, the brand has brought its Lebanese seafood heritage and generous hospitality to two new communities, with each restaurant reflecting the character of its surroundings while remaining true to the spirit of Ibn AlBahr.

At the heart of Ibn AlBahr's journey in Abu Dhabi and Doha is a shared ambition to create spaces that go beyond dining; places that evoke a sense of belonging, encourage meaningful connections, and resonate with the communities they become part of. While each destination has its own identity and cultural context, both are united by the values that define the brand: authenticity, generosity, genuine hospitality, and the belief that the most memorable experiences are those that bring people together. Celebrating one year in both cities reflects Ibn AlBahr's ability to carry these values across borders while remaining true to the essence of a homegrown UAE concept.

From Dubai to Abu Dhabi:

The opening on Al Reem Island marked a natural next step in Ibn AlBahr's journey within the UAE, bringing a much-loved Dubai concept to the capital. Over its first year, the restaurant has introduced its distinctive approach to Lebanese seafood dining to Abu Dhabi's residents and visitors, combining the brand's established culinary identity with a setting that invites guests to linger.

Located in Makers District, the restaurant's beachfront position and inviting outdoor area are central to its appeal. Here, seafood dining becomes part of a wider experience: an opportunity to unwind by the sea, reconnect with friends and family, and enjoy the warmth of Lebanese hospitality.

As it enters its second year, Ibn AlBahr Abu Dhabi will continue to focus on strengthening its position as a preferred seaside dining destination, while preserving the authenticity and generosity that first established the brand in Dubai. It will also remain committed to elevating the guest experience and creating more reasons to return.

“Celebrating one year in Abu Dhabi and Doha is a proud moment in Ibn AlBahr's journey. From our beginnings in Dubai, our ambition has been to share the food and hospitality we love, creating places where guests feel welcome and want to return. Each city has brought a new community into that story, and we are grateful to the guests, teams and partners who have supported us along the way. As we look ahead, our priority is to keep nurturing these connections while staying true to the qualities that make Ibn AlBahr special,” said Gabi Al Far, Group CFO and Interim CEO, Prime Blackspoon Holdings.

Finding a Home in Msheireb Downtown Doha:

In Qatar, Ibn AlBahr has received a warm response since opening at Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery Collection, located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Overlooking the historic Souq Waqif and surrounded by the district's contemporary architecture and rich cultural heritage, the restaurant brings together maritime-inspired interiors, vibrant blue tones and an inviting outdoor terrace, creating a distinctive setting for Lebanese seafood dining in one of Doha's most vibrant cultural and lifestyle destinations. At the center of the dining experience is an interactive fresh seafood display, where guests can select their seafood and preferred preparation. Quality and freshness guide the offering, with locally sourced ingredients used wherever possible.

Further strengthening its connection to the local market, Ibn AlBahr has developed Qatari-inspired dishes exclusively for its Doha restaurant. The offering includes Shrimp Hamsa, featuring tender shrimp prepared with tomatoes, onions and traditional Qatari spices, served with paratha bread, and Fish Machbous, combining fish with spiced rice, traditional Gulf seasonings, raisins and fried onions. These Doha-exclusive dishes celebrate local flavors alongside Ibn AlBahr's Lebanese seafood heritage, giving guests a dining experience that reflects its home in Qatar.

Within its first year, Ibn AlBahr Doha has been named a winner at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2026 and shortlisted for Outstanding New Restaurant at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2026, reflecting its positive reception and growing recognition in the local market.

Central to this progress is the partnership with Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery Collection, bringing together Ibn AlBahr's culinary expertise and brand identity with the hotel's operational experience, local knowledge and marketing reach. Together, the teams contribute to the variety of dining experiences within Msheireb Downtown Doha and the city's broader culinary scene, while maintaining the concept's authenticity and responding to local preferences.

“Celebrating Ibn AlBahr's first anniversary in Doha is a meaningful milestone for us. The recognition we have achieved in our first year reflects the passion and commitment of our team, as well as the continued support of our guests. We are sincerely grateful to our loyal guests for being part of this journey. As we enter our second year, we look forward to introducing our elevated menu, bringing fresh culinary experiences to our guests while continuing to strengthen Ibn AlBahr's connection with the Doha community,” said Antonio Ostuni, Hotel Manager, Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery Collection.

Continuing the Journey:

The anniversaries celebrate the guests, teams and partners who have shaped Ibn AlBahr's first year in Abu Dhabi and Doha. From its waterfront setting on Al Reem Island to its home at Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery Collection in Msheireb Downtown Doha, both restaurants share a commitment to fresh seafood and generous Lebanese hospitality. Entering their second year, Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen its community connections and enhance the guest experience, while Doha will introduce an elevated menu, seasonal promotions and local collaborations.

About Ibn AlBahr:

Ibn AlBahr is a homegrown Michelin Bib Gourmand seafood restaurant created by Blackspoon, bringing the spirit of Lebanese hospitality to the region through its seafood-led culinary offering. The brand currently has two locations in the UAE, at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and Makers District on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Beyond the UAE, Ibn AlBahr has a seaside location in Batroun, Lebanon, as well as its Qatar outpost at Alwadi Hotel Doha – MGallery in Msheireb, which opened in 2025 in collaboration with Accor Group. Ibn AlBahr has been recognised as a Bib Gourmand winner in the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, celebrating its authentic approach to Lebanese seafood. Open seven days a week, reservations can be made by calling 800 426252247.

About Prime Blackspoon Holdings:

Prime Blackspoon Holdings is a UAE-based hospitality group founded in 2016, focused on building and growing distinctive food and beverage brands across the region. Combining creative vision with operational expertise, the group develops concepts from idea to scalable restaurant businesses, with a focus on strong identities, quality food and memorable guest experiences.

Its portfolio includes Allo Beirut, Ibn AlBahr, Bombay Bungalow and Tresaj, spanning Lebanese street food, seafood, Indian fusion cuisine and contemporary dining concepts. Across its portfolio, Prime Blackspoon Holdings oversees the full restaurant journey, from operations, finance and supply chain to people, marketing and brand development, allowing each concept to grow while staying true to its individual identity.