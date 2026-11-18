To ease traffic bottlenecks in the Delhi-Mathura-Agra corridor, road construction with an investment of Rs 1,123 crore will be carried out in the region. This will provide better connectivity for people and tourists. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the projects on Tuesday. New over bridges, under bridges, and flyovers will be set up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The new projects will benefit thousands of people who commute between the regions. Once completed, the travel time between Delhi and Agra is expected to be less than 90 minutes.

Delhi-Agra Corridor gets a major boost

Gadkari said that National Highways 44 and 19 would be upgraded in areas facing heavy traffic in parts of Mathura and Agra in UP as well as Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana.

The project will be implemented by the Central Government in collaboration with state Governments and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In order to ensure smooth traffic flow within the corridor, service roads will be constructed so that local traffic does not interfere with long distance travel.

3 over bridges, 4 flyovers and 4 under bridges

In total, 11 large scale infrastructure projects will be set up in the region at an investment of Rs 1,123 crore.

Three over bridges will reduce delays due to rail crossings. Four flyovers and under bridges will allow vehicles to move more easily within high density junctions.

With around 70,000 cars passing through the corridor every day in addition to large volumes of commercial vehicles, and tourist traffic to Mathura and Agra, easing pressure on these routes is expected.

Importance of NH-44 and NH-19

NH-44 is the longest national highway in India at 4,112 km. It stretches from Srinagar, J & K to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, passing through 12 states.

NH-19 is part of the popular Grand Trunk Road network. At 1,369 km, it stretches from Agra to the Kolkata area, linking several key cities across four states.

These highways are key in transporting passengers and goods throughout North India.

Delhi receives separate Rs 360 crore road improvement project

In addition to the Delhi-Agra corridor, a road improvement project with an investment of Rs 360 crore has been approved in Delhi.

12.4 km of road will be improved from Udyog Nagar Metro Station to Tikri Border. People living in Peeragarhi, Nangloi Chowk, Mundka and Gheva Mor, should see benefits from this improvement in connectivity.

The road improvement will also improve connectivity to surrounding residential areas, villages, markets and industrial areas. Improved connectivity between Nangloi, Mundka and Bahadurgarh, should improve commercial transport between Delhi and Haryana.

As a whole, these projects will ease traffic congestion in Delhi NCR and between Delhi and Agra, providing improved connectivity and more convenient road transport.