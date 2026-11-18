Nvidia Revenue More Than Doubles as Chipmaker Beats Market Expectations
(MENAFN) Nvidia announced third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion on Tuesday, representing a 103% increase from the same period a year earlier and exceeding market expectations in its first financial report since co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO last week.
Revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 25, advanced 20% compared with the preceding quarter. The figure surpassed analysts' average forecast of $109.1 billion and exceeded the company's August projection of $108 billion, with a margin of 2% in either direction.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share reached $2.68, beating analysts' expectations of $2.47. Earnings per diluted share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) came in at $2.70.
For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2027, which includes an additional week, Nvidia forecast revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The projection was also higher than market estimates. The company clarified that its outlook does not include any expected revenue from data center computing products in China.
Nvidia shares gained following the announcement, as the company delivered stronger-than-anticipated sales and profits while providing an optimistic revenue outlook for the coming quarter.
The earnings release came just days after Huang resigned amid allegations involving several extramarital relationships, including one reportedly linked to a suspected Chinese spy.
The leadership developments had sent Nvidia shares down by more than 10%, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. The company's valuation subsequently declined to $3.7 trillion from a record high of nearly $6 trillion in October, as technology stocks linked to artificial intelligence also faced a wider slowdown.
Nvidia's board chairman said Tuesday that the company had no plans to bring Huang back as chief executive, despite his reported willingness to resume leadership following his departure last week.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has taken over as interim CEO, is preparing to lead her first earnings conference call. Investors are expected to focus on the company's financial outlook as well as the process of selecting its next permanent chief executive.
"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement. "Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."
During the third quarter, Nvidia recorded GAAP gross margins of 74.8%, while its non-GAAP gross margin stood at 74.9%. The company expects both measures to range between 71% and 72% in the fourth quarter.
Nvidia also returned $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through stock repurchases and cash dividend payments. Approximately $227.3 billion remained available under its share buyback authorization after the board expanded the program by $150 billion in September.
In addition, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled for payment on Dec. 23 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 2.
Revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 25, advanced 20% compared with the preceding quarter. The figure surpassed analysts' average forecast of $109.1 billion and exceeded the company's August projection of $108 billion, with a margin of 2% in either direction.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share reached $2.68, beating analysts' expectations of $2.47. Earnings per diluted share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) came in at $2.70.
For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2027, which includes an additional week, Nvidia forecast revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The projection was also higher than market estimates. The company clarified that its outlook does not include any expected revenue from data center computing products in China.
Nvidia shares gained following the announcement, as the company delivered stronger-than-anticipated sales and profits while providing an optimistic revenue outlook for the coming quarter.
The earnings release came just days after Huang resigned amid allegations involving several extramarital relationships, including one reportedly linked to a suspected Chinese spy.
The leadership developments had sent Nvidia shares down by more than 10%, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. The company's valuation subsequently declined to $3.7 trillion from a record high of nearly $6 trillion in October, as technology stocks linked to artificial intelligence also faced a wider slowdown.
Nvidia's board chairman said Tuesday that the company had no plans to bring Huang back as chief executive, despite his reported willingness to resume leadership following his departure last week.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has taken over as interim CEO, is preparing to lead her first earnings conference call. Investors are expected to focus on the company's financial outlook as well as the process of selecting its next permanent chief executive.
"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement. "Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."
During the third quarter, Nvidia recorded GAAP gross margins of 74.8%, while its non-GAAP gross margin stood at 74.9%. The company expects both measures to range between 71% and 72% in the fourth quarter.
Nvidia also returned $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through stock repurchases and cash dividend payments. Approximately $227.3 billion remained available under its share buyback authorization after the board expanded the program by $150 billion in September.
In addition, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled for payment on Dec. 23 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 2.
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