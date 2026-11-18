[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

Adnoc L&S confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of November 17, 2026.

The company said one crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care.

"Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected," Adnoc L&S said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Adnoc reiterated the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company also urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Adnoc says vessel damaged after attack in UAE waters on November 10 Crew of tanker unaccounted for after second attack north of Oman's Khasab One missing, 24 evacuated from burning tanker off Oman coast