Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 Connects Visitors with Every Step of the Boating Journey
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi, 17 November 2026: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) returns to ADNEC Marina Hall from 19 to 22 November 2026, for its eighth and largest edition to date held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
As the region’s largest dedicated platform for the marine sector, the four-day show brings together leading boat brands, marine equipment suppliers, fishing companies and outdoor lifestyle exhibitors under one roof. Covering 85,000 square metres and attracting more than 52,000 visitors in 2025, the event has firmly established itself as one of the regi’n’s premier marine exhibitions and a key gathering place for industry professionals, enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike.
Whether visitors are taking their first steps onto experiencing life on the water or looking to upgrade their boat with new equipment and marine supplies, the show offers a single destination to learn, explore and buy the latest marine products and services.
A starting point for new boaters
For those looking to begin their boating journey, the show provides the ideal starting point. Leading boating clubs, sailing schools and training providers will be on hand to guide visitors through the first steps of getting out on the water. From obtaining a boating licence to joining a marina or club, the show makes it easier than ever to enter the world of boating.
The Captains Club returns as Diamond Sponsor, giving visitors the chance to engage with the largest boat club in the Middle East and North Africa region and learn how club membership offers access to boating without the commitment of ownership.
Marinas from across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are also taking part, providing visitors the opportunity to meet marina operators, compare membership packages and explore boat portfolios to find the option that best suits their needs. Sailing institutes will also showcase training courses and certifications for anyone eager to learn how to skipper and navigate a yacht, from complete beginners to those looking to advance their qualifications.
Boats, expert guidance and financing
For visitors ready to purchase, ADIBS 2026 brings together leading boat builders, dealers and brokers representing some of the world's most recognised marine brands. With a wide range of boats, marine equipment and services on display, visitors can explore their options, compare offerings and receive expert advice, all in one location.
The show also provides access to financial institutions and service providers, helping prospective boat owners better understand the practical aspects of ownership, from financing and insurance to registration and related services.
As part of its participation, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) will showcase a range of finance and insurance solutions, including Boat Finance options for residents and expatriates as well as exclusive promotional offers. Visitors can meet ADIB representatives at the show to discuss available packages and receive guidance on the solutions best suited to their needs.
The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 will take place from 19 to 22 November at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with doors open daily from 2pm to 10pm. Visitors can discover the latest boats, marine equipment and lifestyle products, connect with industry experts, and explore a wide range of services designed to support every stage of the boating journey. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show website.
As the region’s largest dedicated platform for the marine sector, the four-day show brings together leading boat brands, marine equipment suppliers, fishing companies and outdoor lifestyle exhibitors under one roof. Covering 85,000 square metres and attracting more than 52,000 visitors in 2025, the event has firmly established itself as one of the regi’n’s premier marine exhibitions and a key gathering place for industry professionals, enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike.
Whether visitors are taking their first steps onto experiencing life on the water or looking to upgrade their boat with new equipment and marine supplies, the show offers a single destination to learn, explore and buy the latest marine products and services.
A starting point for new boaters
For those looking to begin their boating journey, the show provides the ideal starting point. Leading boating clubs, sailing schools and training providers will be on hand to guide visitors through the first steps of getting out on the water. From obtaining a boating licence to joining a marina or club, the show makes it easier than ever to enter the world of boating.
The Captains Club returns as Diamond Sponsor, giving visitors the chance to engage with the largest boat club in the Middle East and North Africa region and learn how club membership offers access to boating without the commitment of ownership.
Marinas from across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are also taking part, providing visitors the opportunity to meet marina operators, compare membership packages and explore boat portfolios to find the option that best suits their needs. Sailing institutes will also showcase training courses and certifications for anyone eager to learn how to skipper and navigate a yacht, from complete beginners to those looking to advance their qualifications.
Boats, expert guidance and financing
For visitors ready to purchase, ADIBS 2026 brings together leading boat builders, dealers and brokers representing some of the world's most recognised marine brands. With a wide range of boats, marine equipment and services on display, visitors can explore their options, compare offerings and receive expert advice, all in one location.
The show also provides access to financial institutions and service providers, helping prospective boat owners better understand the practical aspects of ownership, from financing and insurance to registration and related services.
As part of its participation, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) will showcase a range of finance and insurance solutions, including Boat Finance options for residents and expatriates as well as exclusive promotional offers. Visitors can meet ADIB representatives at the show to discuss available packages and receive guidance on the solutions best suited to their needs.
The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 will take place from 19 to 22 November at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with doors open daily from 2pm to 10pm. Visitors can discover the latest boats, marine equipment and lifestyle products, connect with industry experts, and explore a wide range of services designed to support every stage of the boating journey. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show website.
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