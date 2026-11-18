MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After five years of rapid growth, the UAE's property market is entering a slower but potentially healthier phase, with developers expected to strengthen their balance sheets and reduce debt as land acquisition activity eases and cash flows from previously sold projects continue to come in.

According to a new report by Moody's Ratings, the moderation in sales activity is creating an opportunity for real estate companies to focus on deleveraging while maintaining strong profitability, thanks to sizeable project backlogs and robust margins.

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The ratings agency said sales volumes at the developers it covers are now around half of their previous peaks following a property boom that began in 2021. Despite the slowdown, the market has remained resilient, with construction progressing largely as planned and developers continuing to collect instalment payments from buyers.

“We expect the slowdown in the United Arab Emirates property market to create an opportunity for real estate developers to reduce leverage,” Moody's said in the report.“The extent to which they delever will depend on financial policy decisions, which will increasingly differentiate credit quality.”

The agency noted that many developers increased borrowing during the recent boom as they acquired land to fuel expansion. With fewer land purchases expected in the coming years and projects moving closer to completion, companies should be able to channel more cash towards debt repayment through 2027.

While Dubai's ultra-luxury segment has seen some softening, continued momentum in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah is helping to balance market conditions. Moody's said pricing, construction activity and customer collections have generally held up despite geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global trade routes.

A key advantage for UAE developers remains their exceptional profitability. Moody's estimated that average gross margins for UAE residential developers reached around 47 per cent in 2025, more than double the level recorded in the US and significantly higher than in China.

“UAE residential developers entered this period with substantial profitability buffers,” the report said.“As a result, developers have a significant buffer against higher construction costs, incentives and moderate decreases in property prices.”

Even if rising costs for imported materials were fully passed on to developers, Moody's estimated that gross margins would decline by only about four percentage points, a modest impact given current profitability levels.

The report highlighted strong development backlogs as another source of support. Emaar Properties, for example, has a development backlog of around Dh159 billion ($43 billion), while Aldar Properties continues to benefit from healthy demand in Abu Dhabi and strong occupancy across its income-generating portfolio. Damac and Sobha also enter the slower market cycle with substantial backlogs that provide visibility on future cash generation.

Moody's said future credit performance will increasingly depend on how developers allocate capital. Companies that prioritise debt reduction and liquidity are likely to be better positioned if market conditions weaken further, while large shareholder distributions or aggressive land purchases could slow the pace of deleveraging.

The agency also pointed to joint ventures with landowners as a way for developers to continue pursuing growth while limiting upfront funding requirements. Such arrangements can help curb borrowing needs, although they may dilute future returns.

Overall, Moody's believes the sector is transitioning from a period of rapid expansion to one focused on financial discipline and sustainable growth. While sales have moderated from record highs, strong profitability, sizeable project pipelines and healthy cash generation suggest UAE developers remain well placed to navigate the next phase of the property cycle.