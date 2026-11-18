MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE economy is expected to accelerate sharply and grow by 7.3 per cent in 2027, one of the strongest expansion rates globally, as rising non-oil activity, resilient public finances and a robust banking system continue to support the country's economic momentum, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The forecast came at the conclusion of the IMF's 2026 Article IV Mission to the UAE, during which the Fund assessed the country's economic and financial outlook amid a changing regional and global environment.

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The IMF said economic activity has begun to regain momentum across key sectors including oil, trade, aviation and tourism, with the non-oil economy expected to remain a major driver of growth. The Fund projected that non-oil GDP will expand by 5.4 per cent in 2027, helping lift overall economic growth to 7.3 per cent.

The outlook reinforces the UAE's position as one of the region's fastest-growing economies, supported by years of economic diversification efforts, infrastructure investment and policies aimed at reducing reliance on hydrocarbons.

“The UAE economy has demonstrated resilience and strength in facing regional disruptions,” said Said Bakhache, IMF Mission Chief for the UAE. He attributed the country's performance to agile government policies, strong fiscal buffers, robust infrastructure and a well-capitalised banking system.

The IMF said four key pillars have underpinned the economy's resilience: substantial fiscal reserves, world-class infrastructure, a strong banking sector and proactive policy responses that have helped cushion the effects of global and regional shocks.

The Fund also highlighted the strength of the UAE's financial system, noting that banks continue to maintain solid capital and liquidity positions while asset quality has improved. The IMF said these factors, together with developments to the Dirham Monetary Framework, have strengthened financial stability.

According to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the country's banking assets exceeded Dh5.815 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2026, underscoring the scale and resilience of the sector.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and the UAE's Governor at the IMF, said the country's ability to adapt to global developments and sustain growth reflected the leadership's long-term economic vision and the effectiveness of its policy framework.

“The resilience of the UAE economy and its high capacity to adapt to global developments and sustain growth embody the wise vision of our leadership and the effectiveness of the country's proactive policies,” Balama said.

The IMF also expects inflation to remain contained, projecting it to stabilise at around 2 per cent over the medium term. Public finances and external accounts are expected to remain strong, supported by ample international reserves.

Beyond domestic policies, the Fund pointed to the UAE's growing network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and efforts to develop alternative trade corridors as factors helping strengthen supply-chain resilience and maintain a competitive trade environment.

The IMF further welcomed progress made by UAE authorities in enhancing the quality of economic data, including balance of payments and GDP statistics, as well as ongoing improvements in government finance reporting.

The Fund said continued diversification, proactive economic management and a sound financial system position the UAE well to sustain growth despite uncertainty in the global economy.