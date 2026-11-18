Sharjah Airport Holds Emergency Drill On Wednesday Morning, Flights Unaffected
The authority will conduct the drill in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Emergency response teams and vehicles may be seen near the airport as part of the exercise.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.ALSO READ
- Abu Dhabi's Tahnoun airport conducts emergency response exercise to test readiness Dubai Police to conduct mock drill at Sports City cricket stadium on November 5 Dubai confirms incident at Dubai International Airport; 4 injured
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment