MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saadiyat Island recorded Dh18.69 billion in real estate transactions during the first nine months of 2026, ranking third among Abu Dhabi's districts by transaction value, as growing demand from families and homebuyers strengthens its position as a residential destination, according to property consultancy betterhomes.

Citing data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec), betterhomes said the island is increasingly attracting buyers looking for long-term homes rather than properties purchased purely for investment.

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The shift comes ahead of the planned opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on December 11, 2026, which betterhomes expects to further strengthen the island's appeal among residents and investors.

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The museum will join Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Families drive residential demand

According to betterhomes, more families and end users are choosing Saadiyat Island because of its beachfront location, schools, lifestyle amenities and growing cultural attractions.

The consultancy said the increasing number of buyers seeking permanent homes could support more stable, long-term demand across the island's residential market.

Nada Osman, Director of betterhomes Abu Dhabi, said the profile of buyers interested in Saadiyat Island was changing.

"Saadiyat has never been short of interest, but the kind of interest is changing. More of the people who come to us want to live there, close to the schools, the beach and now the museums, rather than simply own a property on the island," she said.

"That kind of demand tends to stay, and it's what gives a neighbourhood its long-term strength."

Investors eye capital growth

Alongside growing demand from homeowners, Saadiyat Island continues to attract investors seeking potential capital appreciation and short-term rental returns.

Betterhomes said the island's beachfront properties, restaurants and cultural attractions are among the factors supporting investment interest.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat has also emerged as an option for buyers looking for beachfront living without purchasing a standalone villa.

The development offers apartments directly along Saadiyat Beach, providing an alternative for buyers who prefer apartment living while retaining access to the island's coastal lifestyle.

Betterhomes expects the expansion of Saadiyat's cultural attractions to reinforce its appeal as both a residential and investment destination.

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