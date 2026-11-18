UAE Strongly Condemns 'Hostile' Iranian Attack On Kuwait
The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attack by Iran targeting Kuwait, using drones.Recommended For You
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
Kuwait on Wednesday condemned as a "dangerous escalation" the Iranian drone attack in the Gulf state, denouncing "repeated, criminal Iranian attacks".
The foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X that "the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation".
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