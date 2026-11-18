MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to multiple media reports. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

'The Devil Wears Prada' star reportedly gave birth recently, with TMZ sharing photographs of the actor walking around New York City with her newborn. Hathaway and Shulman have not yet publicly commented on the arrival of their third child.

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Hathaway had announced her pregnancy in June through a social media post featuring a video set to Barbara Lewis' song "Baby, I'm Yours". In the video, the Oscar-winning actor was seen cradling her baby bump while wearing a flowing white dress.

During her pregnancy, Hathaway continued making public appearances and promoting her upcoming film 'The Odyssey'. One of her appearances drew attention after she wore a red, long-sleeved peplum jumpsuit by Ashlyn New York backwards during the film's promotional tour, as per the outlet.

After fans pointed out that the outfit looked different from the way it was presented on the model during the designer's Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show, Hathaway acknowledged the mix-up in a TikTok video on July 1.

"I did?" Hathaway said before adding, "I did. I did."

She also spoke about adapting fashion choices during pregnancy, sharing a styling suggestion she had heard from other expectant women.

"I've heard from other pregnant women that the maternity hack is if you have to go to an event, you get a dress that has a train," she told Access Hollywood in July, "and then you wear the train backwards and the train accommodates for the bump."

The actor had also opened up about the pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 14, describing the news as a pleasant surprise for the couple.

In a July interview, Hathaway also spoke about raising her sons and the importance of recognising their emotional needs.

"The thing to remember about boys is they have feelings," she said, emphasising the importance of providing boys with the same emotional support and sense of security as girls.

Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012 and are now parents to three children.

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