MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ali Fazal has joined the lead cast of the series adaptation of EM Forster's classic novel 'A Passage to India' alongside Tim Mison and Fiona Shaw, reported Variety.

The Emmy-winning Delhi Crime filmmaker Richie Mehta's will direct the five-part series version. The shooting of the show will take place in India.

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According to the outlet, the series will be set in the 1920s and follows Aziz (Fazal), a local doctor who has spent years caring for others and who sets out to convince his Indian friends that real friendship with the British can survive colonial rule. His hopes start to come apart after an unexplained episode at the Marabar Caves, which leaves him accused of assault.

The scandal stirs up violent feelings and builds to a trial that grips the public. As the case plays out, the lives of everyone involved are upended, and Aziz and those closest to him begin to grasp how deeply colonisation has shaped them.

Mison will play the role of an elusive teacher who becomes close to Aziz. BAFTA winner Shaw is Moore, a woman who has led a varied life and who comes to India to see her son Ronny and set up a match between him and Adela.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is also a part of the lead cast. According to Variety, Naseeruddin plays the role of Godbole, who teaches alongside Fielding at his college and offers spiritual grounding as the crisis deepens.

Shahana Goswami (Santosh, Four Years Later) is Amrit Rao, Aziz's barrister, who has just become India's first woman lawyer. Danish Hussain (Haq, Tanaav) plays Hamidullah, Aziz's uncle and closest friend, who doubts the cross-cultural bonds Aziz believes in.

“Adapting 'A Passage to India' has been a dream of mine for as long as I've been telling stories. To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters that E.M. Forster masterfully conjured from his experiences over a century ago, and finding in them a relevance that resonates so deeply with today's world, has been a real joy, and I believe it makes for incredibly gripping drama,” said Mehta as quoted by Variety.

According to Variety, Forster's 1924 novel has been adapted before. Santha Rama Rau turned it into a stage play in 1960, and Waris Hussein directed a version of that play for 'Play of the Month' strand in 1965.

David Lean's 1984 feature, also drawn from Rau's play, earned 11 Oscar nominations and won two, including best supporting actress for Peggy Ashcroft as Mrs Moore.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal was last seen in Mirzapur: The Film which also starred Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. The movie was the biggest hit of Farhan Akhtar's backed production house, Excel Entertainment.

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