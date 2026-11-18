MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Robert Pattinson has played everything from a teenage vampire to Gotham City's masked vigilante, and now the actor is preparing to take on another iconic character, James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on November 16 that the 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007, adding another major franchise to his career.

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Pattinson first gained international attention through Harry Potter and Twilight, before moving towards independent films and eventually returning to big-budget productions.

Here are some of his most memorable roles over the years.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, a Hogwarts student chosen to compete in the Triwizard Tournament alongside Harry Potter.

Although his appearance was relatively brief, the role introduced him to a wider international audience.

The Twilight Saga (2008–2012)

His breakthrough came when he was cast as Edward Cullen, the vampire who falls in love with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson appeared in all five films, becoming one of Hollywood's most recognisable young actors.

Good Time (2017)

Pattinson took on a very different role in the crime thriller, playing Connie Nikas, a man desperately trying to help his brother after a failed robbery.

The film, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, received critical praise and helped establish him beyond his Twilight fame.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Starring alongside Willem Dafoe, Pattinson played a lighthouse keeper struggling with isolation and psychological turmoil on a remote island.

Shot in black and white, the film became one of his most talked-about performances.

Tenet (2020)

Pattinson joined Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller as Neil, a mysterious operative helping the film's protagonist navigate a mission involving time inversion.

His character became a fan favourite for his humour and role in the story.

The Batman (2022)

Pattinson took over the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, portraying a younger version of the superhero investigating corruption in Gotham City.

He is set to return in The Batman Part II, scheduled for release in February 2028.

Mickey 17 (2025)

In Bong Joon Ho's science-fiction comedy, Pattinson played Mickey Barnes, a worker whose body can be replaced after death.

The role saw him portray different versions of the same character, adding another unusual performance to his career.

The Odyssey (2026)

Pattinson reunited with Nolan for his adaptation of Homer's epic, playing Antinous, one of the suitors competing for Penelope's hand while Odysseus is away.

Pattinson's next major role will see him become the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film series.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. Further details about the storyline, supporting cast and release date have yet to be announced.

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