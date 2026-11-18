MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After years of speculation and a seemingly endless list of Hollywood names tipped to take on the iconic role, the search for the next James Bond has finally come to an end. And the man stepping into 007's shoes? None other than Edward Cullen. Sorry, we mean Robert Pattinson.

The former Twilight heartthrob has been named the new James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig. But while one of Hollywood's biggest casting mysteries may finally be solved, it has sparked another debate altogether.

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Pattinson may have the jawline and an impressive acting résumé, but does he have what it takes to carry the licence to kill?

For Andy Stewart, programming head of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the jury is still out. "He's certainly got the jawline, but playing 007 requires rather more than that," he tells Khaleej Times.

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And he isn't the only one with an opinion. For British expats in the UAE, Bond is more than just a suave secret agent who drives an Aston Martin and orders his martinis shaken, not stirred. He's a character many have grown up watching, argued about over Christmas dinners and defended across generations.

So, as Pattinson prepares to take on one of cinema's most iconic roles, can he win over generations of fans who already have their own ideas of what makes the perfect Bond? We spoke to Dubai residents and theatre actors to find out whether the new 007 has their vote.

'He'll have his work cut out'

Stewart is among those who believe Pattinson faces a formidable challenge in following Craig, whose portrayal redefined the character for a modern audience.

"Daniel Craig is going to be a very difficult act to follow. He brought a physicality and credibility to Bond, and gave the character a new lease of life. Pattinson is... an interesting choice. He's a very different proposition, perhaps a little more polished and less traditionally Bond-like."

Yet Stewart isn't dismissing the actor's chances.

"He's a much more interesting actor than people perhaps give him credit for, and his choices since Twilight have been surprising. I'm happy to be proved wrong, Batman to 007, maybe...? But I think he'll have his work cut out convincing the more traditional fans."

Dubai-based British theatre actor John Thekanady shares some of that scepticism.

"To be honest, I was a little nonplussed. Not necessarily disappointed, but certainly surprised, particularly given how long and seemingly convoluted the search for Daniel Craig's successor has been."

Having watched names including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill circulate over the years, Thekanady admits Pattinson wasn't necessarily the candidate he expected.

"He's undoubtedly an accomplished actor with the right credentials and he's demonstrated that he can handle physically demanding roles. But much like when Daniel Craig was first announced, I do wonder whether he can really pull it off,” he adds. "I'm certainly not writing him off, but he'll have to win me over. Then again, Craig did exactly that, so perhaps there's a lesson there!"

A little piece of Britain, thousands of miles away

For British actress Cate Broad, Bond is inseparable from memories of home. "I have wonderful memories of my grandparents debating who was the best Bond and those conversations continued through the generations," she recalls.

"Even though the stories were created decades before I was born, I remember the excitement surrounding a new Bond film, waiting to hear the theme song, wondering who would sing it, and, of course, those extraordinary locations around the world that felt so glamorous and far away,” she adds.

It's also the reason why the casting of a new Bond can feel surprisingly personal, particularly for those living away from Britain. "Living in the UAE, I think those cultural connections become even more special. Bond represents a little piece of home, but he is also a character who has managed to travel across generations and cultures."

Broad initially imagined Jack Lowden taking over the role, but has since warmed to Pattinson. "Sometimes the best casting decisions are the ones that initially take you by surprise. I'm certainly looking forward to seeing what he does with Bond."

Whose Bond is it anyway?

Ask four people to name their favourite Bond and chances are you'll get four different answers. For Broad, it's Pierce Brosnan and his mischievous charm. Thekanady, meanwhile, grew up with Roger Moore but considers Timothy Dalton the finest interpretation of Ian Fleming's character.

And that, perhaps, explains why replacing Bond is such a complicated business. "That's why people feel so strongly about the casting. You're not just replacing an actor, you're challenging people's memories of what Bond meant to them growing up," says Thekanady.

"My reaction to Pattinson is probably as much about that nostalgia as it is about him personally. Every generation has its own interpretation of Bond and we all become a little protective of the version we grew up with,” he adds.

But nostalgia alone cannot determine what comes next. Thekanady believes Pattinson must find the balance between emotional complexity and the understated confidence that has long defined 007.

"Bond shouldn't look as though he's trying too hard to be Bond," he adds. "There's a certain quiet authority to the character and that's what I'll be looking for. I'd also like to see some of the character's internal conflicts explored, without losing the humour and escapism that make the films so entertaining."

From Batman to Bond: Can Pattinson pull it off?

Not everyone needs convincing. Michael Chandler, a retired close protection officer, believes Pattinson already possesses many of the qualities required for the role.

"Pattinson, though, doesn't surprise me. He has the height, the looks, and the physical presence people expect from Bond. I'm not a dedicated fan of his films, simply because many haven't been to my taste,” says Chandler.“But I did watch Tenet recently and, as an action film, it showed he has the style, confidence and screen presence you need for that kind of role."

Chandler also acknowledges the potential challenge of having an actor associated with two iconic characters, Batman and Bond, but remains optimistic. "He's also led major franchises before, so he understands the expectations. There's perhaps some risk having the same actor linked with both Batman and Bond, but I'm sure he'll pull it off."

For Thekanady, the bigger question is what kind of Bond audiences will receive. "I'd love to see more realistic storylines that reflect the complexities of the world we live in today, along with a more authentic portrayal of modern Britain and its place in the world."

With Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing, expectations are understandably high. And while the new Bond may have to contend with a very different geopolitical landscape, some things, it seems, remain non-negotiable. "We still want the action, the exotic locations, the Aston Martins and the occasional spectacular gadget," Thekanady signs off.

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